FCC docs confirm Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will support S Pen

The hype around Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series is real. Thanks to a steady stream of leaks over the past few months, we know pretty much everything there’s to know about the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, including their specifications and probable pricing. We have also been hearing rumors that Samsung might do away with the Galaxy Note series altogether, giving way for the Galaxy S and the new Galaxy Fold series to lead the charge.

To that end, reports have also been pointing at Samsung bringing one of the most defining aspects of the Galaxy Note series to the Galaxy 20 Ultra: S Pen support. This was later backed up by Dr. TM Roh, Samsung’s Head of Mobile Communications, when he hinted that the company would “add some of its most well-loved Galaxy features ” to other Galaxy phones. Now, an FCC filing (via Android Authority) has revealed that the Galaxy 21 Ultra (model number SMG998B) will indeed support S Pen. As per the listing, the phone will also offer the Hover feature similar to the Galaxy Note series, allowing users to display a pointer or preview text/images by simply holding the S pen over the screen.

The S Pen likely won’t be part of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s in-box contents and will be sold separately, as per the previous reports. There also won’t be a cavity within the device to hold the S Pen but Samsung will offer some special cases which will let you store the stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 XDA Forums

Apart from S Pen support, the FCC filing has confirmed the Galaxy S21 Ultra will boast Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) functionality, NFC, reverse wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6E. As a quick recap, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the most feature-packed smartphone in the Galaxy S21 series, packing a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED curved display, quad cameras, Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.