Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Note 20 Ultra: Which flagship should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra represents the absolute best Samsung has to offer in smartphone display and cameras. But the not even half-year-old Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still plenty powerful, and since it’s almost certainly going to see discounts, it may be the better value for consumers who don’t need the absolute latest but still want something powerful. What are the key differences, what’s new in the Galaxy S21 series, and which Samsung flagship should you buy if you’re on the market today? Read more to find out.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Note 20 Ultra: Specs Comparison

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Build Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Dimensions & Weight 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm

228 grams 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm

213 grams Display 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

120Hz variable refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

1600 nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display 6.9″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

120Hz variable refresh rate

1300 nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display SoC International: Exynos 2100: 1x Core @ 2.9GHz + 3x Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x Cores @ 2.4GHz

USA and China: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 International: Exynos 990

Exynos 990 USA and China: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765+ Ram & Storage Options 12GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB 12GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in box in most regions 4,500mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging Security Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF

108MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm Tertiary: 10MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

10MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Quarternary: 10MP Periscope telephoto lens, f/4.9, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 10x optical zoom Primary: 108MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF

108MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm Tertiary: 10MP Periscope telephoto lens, f/3.0, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 5x optical zoom Front Camera(s) 40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, Dual Pixel PDAF 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

NFC0 Wi-Fi 6

5G Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz + 5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

5G Software Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Samsung One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 Other Features IP68

S-Pen support (separate purchase) IP68

S-Pen support (and included) Pricing Starts at $1,299 Starts at $1,399

Where does the Galaxy S21 Ultra improve on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

The big question for consumers deciding between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra is likely “what are the improvements made by the Galaxy S21 Ultra improve over the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?” There are two major areas of noticeable improvements: the processor and the camera zoom system.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, a 5nm SoC that represents the best Qualcomm has to offer right now. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s Snapdragon 865+ is no slouch, however. Still, whether it’s benchmarks or real-world performance, the Snapdragon 888 is the superior chip — although you won’t really see the difference until you’re really pushing the phone, like shooting a video using both front and back cameras, or shooting 4K/60fps with every lens, which the Galaxy S21 Ultra can do but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cannot.

The camera system is where most of the tangible improvements are found. The Galaxy S21 Ultra camera introduces a new Periscope zoom lens that can achieve 10x optical zoom compared to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 5x optical zoom. Truth be told, the difference in zoom shots quality is subtle if kept at a reasonable range (10x) — though if you pixel peep you can see the difference in quality — but at longer zooms, the difference becomes much more apparent.

For example, in the above 10x zoom image of the soccer ball, both images looked similar if viewed on a phone. It’s only if I really crop in and pixel peep on a larger screen did I see that the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 10x shot captured more texture and details.

At longer zoom, it’s easier to see. The set below contains 20x and 30x zoom by both phones. Notice that the Galaxy S21 Ultra shot is much sharper.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra also has an additional 3x optical telephoto zoom lens with a focal length of around 70mm, which is ideal for portraits. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, because it lacks that shorter zoom lens, uses digital zoom up to 4.9x. However, the difference between the 3x shots is very hard to figure out. You can see the keyboard in the Galaxy S21 Ultra shot below has more details, and has more texture on the collar around the neck.

The main 108MP camera and 12MP ultra-wide hardware remain mostly the same as before – although the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses a newer sensor in the main camera – but the Galaxy S21 Ultra should produce superior photos due to the combination of the superior Snapdragon 888 ISP and Samsung’s own fine-tuning.

Moving around to the front, the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s selfie camera is also more pixel-dense at 40MP — which Samsung then pixel bins into a 10MP selfie, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a straightforward 10MP selfie camera. Other than differing color science, I couldn’t quite tell any substantial difference in selfie image quality.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen is also technically superior, with the ability to run at 120Hz while maintaining 1440p resolution; the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra must downgrade to 1080p – although to be honest, I’m of the belief that the human eye can’t quite tell the difference between 1440p and 1080p on a relatively small mobile screen anyway. Both screens look equally gorgeous to my eyes.

Where users will likely feel the difference is endurance – the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 5,000 mAh battery is significantly larger than the 4,500 mAh in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, so the S21 Ultra will surely go longer before needing a charge.

There are more subtle improvements across the board, such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra having a larger in-display fingerprint scanner and support for WiFi 6, but these are relatively minor improvements that most people won’t even notice. For most consumers, it will be the SoC and camera zoom prowess that set the two phones apart.

What areas are similar between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has more in common with the Galaxy Note series than any previous S phones before because it supports the S-Pen stylus that’s long been a staple of the Note series. This means more than ever, the lines between the two phones have blurred.

While it’s worth noting that the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s S-Pen support does not include the Bluetooth remote controls, using it as a pen to jot notes or sketch will feel identical, as the latency and software features mostly remain the same. And while the S21 Ultra has a newly designed camera module, the overall construction between the two phones are similar — they both have a matte glass finish and slightly curved screens. The software experience should also be similar, as are all the other bonus Samsung features such as DeX.

Which one should you buy?

If money is no object, then it’s a no brainer to go with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra since it has a much better zooming lens, a brighter screen, and a newer processor – unless you really want an S-Pen that’s included free of charge and is stored inside the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship. Buy from Samsung.com

But since the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an “old” phone now, there is bound to be regular discounts that will knock several hundred dollars off its original $1,399 price tag. So if you want to save some cash and still get a very premium Samsung experience, the Note 20 Ultra keeps up well in many areas to not feel outdated. It’s still a beast of a phone even in 2021.