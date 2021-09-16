Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ tipped to feature 50MP GN5 camera and Exynos 2200

While we’re still months away from the Galaxy S22 series launch, leaks and rumors have already started making rounds around Samsung’s next-gen flagship lineup. Last month, a leak revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra might use the same zoom cameras as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Now, a fresh leak has revealed new details about the Galaxy S22 series.

In a series of tweets, noted Samsung leaker IceUniverse has spilled the beans on the upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup’s key specifications. According to the leaker, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ both will feature an ISOCELL GN5 sensor. This matches a previous report from GalaxyClub, which also mentioned that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ would feature a 50MP primary sensor. The ISOCELL GN5, which was recently unveiled alongside the 200MP ISOCELL HP1, offers a 50MP resolution with 1.0μm pixel size, 8K video recording support, and promises improved low light performance.

S22、S22+ Camera ： GN5 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

Another juicy bit revealed by IceUniverse is regarding the processor. The leaker claims the Galaxy S22 series will pack a powerful Exynos 2200 chipset, featuring an ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 2.2GHz The chipset will be paired with an AMD GPU clocked at 1250MHz frequency. The leaker says the clock speeds mentioned above apply only to the Galaxy S22 Ultra model, while the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will have different, likely slower, frequencies.

Exclusive! Exynos 2200 official version frequency data

CPU: 1× Cortex-X2 2.9GHz + 3 × 2.8GHz + 4 × 2.2GHz

GPU: AMD GPU 1250MHz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

Finally, the leaker says the 45W fast charging will make a return on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10+ actually supported 45W charging, Samsung regressed and lowered the charging speeds of subsequent models — the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 series — which topped out at 25W.

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup