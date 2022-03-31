Samsung releases the April 2022 security patch update early for the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung has been doing a phenomenal job of pushing Android security updates to its vast portfolio of devices over the last few years. On several occasions, the Korean OEM has released the latest security patches even before Google publishes the monthly security bulletin, and it has achieved this feat for the upcoming month of April as well. While Google will publish the April 2022 security bulletin in a couple of days, Samsung has already started rolling out the April 2022 patches to its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup.

A new software update with the firmware version S90xNKSU1AVCK has started rolling out to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in South Korea. Apart from the updated Android security patch level, the new build also improves UHD 30 and 60 FPS video recording performance in low memory conditions. Judging from the humongous size of the OTA (about 1.5GB), Samsung must have changed a lot of things under the hood.

That’s not all, the Exynos 2200-powered European variant of the Galaxy S22 (model number SM-S90xB) has started receiving the April 2022 security patches as well. The firmware version is S90xBXXU1AVCJ, and the size of the incremental update package is nearly 1.3GB. The changelog is a bit different than the Korean model, though, as it doesn’t mention any camera related changes.

The update should be making its way to more markets in the coming days. In case you haven’t received the update notification on your Galaxy S22 so far, you can manually check for it by heading over the Software update section in the Settings app. Do note that Samsung will roll out the update in a staged fashion, and it may be a while before it shows up on your device. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and install the new release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung Community South Korea, Reddit