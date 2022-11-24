Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 $325 $800 Save $475 The smallest and the cheapest phone in the Galaxy S lineup is more affordable than ever right now for Black Friday. $325 at Samsung

I used many Samsung phones this year, but the one I love the most is the smallest Galaxy S22 model. I was full of praise for this phone in my Galaxy S22 review, and I stand by it even months later. It matches its siblings in many categories but is far more comfortable to use thanks to its small form factor. I've recommended this phone to a lot of people in the past, but here's another reminder to check out the Galaxy S22, especially since you can get one for as little as $325 right now.

That's right, Samsung is offering great trade-in deals for the Galaxy S22 for Black Friday. Depending on which device you bring for a trade-in, you can get this compact flagship at an incredible starting price of $325 at the Samsung Store. The best thing about his particular deal is that you can even bring an old tablet or smartwatch for a trade-in. Samsung is even offering enhanced trade-in credit on cracked devices too, so you're bound to a good value for your old device. You can also make monthly payments instead of a one-time payment to make it easier on your wallet.

Being able to buy it for less than half of its retail price itself is a good enough reason to consider the Galaxy S22 if you're looking for a new phone. But here are some more reasons why I think you should consider buying the Galaxy S22 during Black Friday.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S22 this Black Friday

My SIM card is in a Pixel 7 right now, but I still find myself picking up the Galaxy S22 many times throughout the day. The fact that it's not sitting in my drawer collecting dust with other phones says a lot about how good this phone is.

One of the main reasons why I think you should buy one is because of how compact it is. Being a pocketable phone is becoming more of an underrated feature, but you'll know how important it is once you use it. Sure, the Galaxy S22 is not as compact as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it also doesn't come with the caveats of a folding phone. It's more durable than a foldable, and you don't have to put up with a crease in the middle of the display.

As I mentioned earlier, I also love how the Galaxy S22 matches its larger siblings in a lot of ways despite being considerably more compact. Unlike many other compact phones on the market, the Galaxy S22 doesn't miss out on any important features, so you don't have to pick up the bigger phone just to get a flagship experience. It gets the same quality display, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and almost the same camera system. You'll need a Galaxy S22 Ultra to take clear pictures of the moon, but the 3x optical zoom on the regular S22 is plenty for most practical shots.

I also want to highlight Samsung's excellent software support. The fact that Samsung will continue supporting it with software updates for the next four years means you can easily rely on it, even now at almost 10 months into its life cycle. Samsung has also been quite consistent with its updates, so you're guaranteed to receive new Android OS updates before many other phones on the market.

A small 3,700mAh battery that tends to run out before you might end your day is really the only significant caveat here. It can be a little annoying, but it's nothing a simple battery pack won't fix.

The Galaxy S22 isn't the only phone that is discounted right now. If it doesn't catch your fancy, then keep an eye out for other great phone deals that'll show up over the next couple of days for Black Friday.