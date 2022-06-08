Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 get the Galaxy S22’s camera features with new updates

Some phone makers can be stingy with what new features they backport to older devices. Samsung is generally good about this, launching devices with features that eventually trickle down to the rest of the lineup. Making good on its promise, the Korean OEM is now bringing a handful of camera features from the Galaxy S22 series to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

First up, the “Auto framing” feature in video recording mode. During supported video mode & video calling apps, both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 users will get auto picture adjustment. The low light portrait mode algorithm has also been enhanced on the Fold 3. Last but not least, owners of the Fold 3 can finally utilize the telephoto lens in Pro mode.

The software update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has firmware version F711BXXU2CVEB, while the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has firmware version F926BXXU1CVEB. The new builds are now rolling out across the globe for the international variants of the foldable duo. Samsung didn’t ship the latest June 2022 security patches, though, so the devices are on the May 2022 SPL even after the new updates.

Below you can find the complete changelog of the updates:

Click/tap to expand Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Build F711BXXU2CVEB) Overall stability of your device has been improved. The security of your device has been improved. The camera’s functions have been improved. The ‘Auto framing’ feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps. The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Build F926BXXU1CVEB) Overall stability of your device has been improved. The security of your device has been improved. The camera’s functions have been improved. The Night portrait feature has been enhanced. The telephoto lens is supported in Pro mode. The ‘Auto framing’ feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps. The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved.



Keep in mind that Samsung will roll out any new update in a staged fashion, and it may be a while before it shows up on your device. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and install the latest release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung Update Server (1, 2), Samsung India Community