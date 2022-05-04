Samsung starts rolling out Galaxy S22 camera features to older Galaxy models

Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S22 series with a new version of One UI based on Android 12. The software release included a host of new camera features for the devices, like an advanced portrait mode with pet recognition, portrait support in night mode, telephoto lens support for portrait videos, etc. Back in March, Samsung shared a list of older Galaxy devices that would also receive some of these new Galaxy S22 camera features with a software update. However, the company did not share a definite timeline for the release. Thankfully, the wait is now over, as Samsung has started rolling out the new camera features to older devices, starting with the Galaxy S21 series.

According to a recent post on the Samsung Community forums, Samsung has started rolling out the new camera features to the Galaxy S21 series in its home market of South Korea. The update brings the following features to the older Samsung flagships:

Improved night portrait

Improved auto-framing feature

Video call app extension support and auto-framing effects

Camera quality improvements for third-party camera and social apps

These features will also roll out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the coming days, along with Expert RAW support and telephoto lens support in Pro Mode. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will only receive improvements for the auto-framing feature, video call extension support, auto-framing effects, and third-party camera and social app camera improvements.

The night portrait feature will also roll out to a few other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Whereas the improved auto-framing feature will reach Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G/LTE users.

Furthermore, the post notes that the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G/LTE will receive the video call app extension support with the update. The Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, will receive app extension support in H1 2022. Lastly, the post notes that the auto-framing effects feature will also reach Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G/LTE users.

As mentioned earlier, the new camera update has already started rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea (build number G99xNKSU3CVE1) and several European countries (build number G99xBXXU5CVDD). As per the changelog mentioned on Samsung’s website, the global release (build number G99xBXXU5CVDD) includes:

Overall stability of your device has been improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

Camera The Night portrait feature has been enhanced. The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved. The ‘Auto framing’ feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps.



Source: Samsung community forums