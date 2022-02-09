What colors does the Samsung Galaxy S22 series come in?

Samsung has refreshed its yearly lineup of flagship phones with the Galaxy S22 series in 2022. The standard Galaxy S22 is for those looking for a reliable flagship phone that doesn’t break the bank, while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra is for those who want the ultimate premium experience with absolutely no compromises. If you’re planning to get any of the three phones in the series, you should take a look at the best Galaxy S22 deals to take advantage of all the best offers and discounts and save as much as possible. It’s not a cheap phone after all! Now that you’ve decided to purchase the phone, you’re probably confused as to which color you should pick.

All three phones — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are available in a wide variety of colors. Generally, the color you pick should be based on your personal preference as looks are subjective. Some may prefer a bright color that stands out while some may want a stealthy look. Either way, the point of this article is to list out all the available colors and help you differentiate between them. You can pick the color that suits you the best.

Colors for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are available in four different color options that cater to a wide audience. All four of these colors have a matching hue on the camera island on the device, so you don’t get any contrasty looks for the rear this year. If you’re someone who isn’t too bothered about the color on your smartphone and use a case instead, you can check out the best Galaxy S22 cases or the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases if you opted to go with the larger variant. At least with these two phones, you can choose the same color on either device, allowing you to make your purchase decision on other factors while still getting a phone that looks great to you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Phantom White The Phantom White color has been used on previous Samsung devices too and looks very elegant and classy. This is for those who want a simple-looking phone that's not too gaudy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Green Green is the new color this time around that's going to attract a lot of eyeballs. It looks subtle but also fun in a way. Getting this color is a great way to stand out from the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold This is another new color that has been introduced along with Green. It's similar to the purple Galaxy S21 last year with the golden accents that run along the metallic frame giving it a rich look.

Phantom Black Of course, there has to be a black option for those who do not like colorful smartphones. The Phantom Black is essentially an all-black colorway that looks professional and stealthy.

Apart from these four options, Samsung also unveiled four other exclusive colors if you purchase the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus via the Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Cream The cream color looks similar to what Samsung launched with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 last year. It's got a nice, sober look and has a slight golden tinge.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Sky Blue The Sky Blue variant is subtle and has a light shade of blue. It's coupled with silver accents along the frame as well as the camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Violet This is quite similar to the violet color used on some Samsung phones in the past. It leans slightly towards the pinkish side and has golden accents.

Graphite If you don't want a pitch-black variant of the device and prefer a slightly grayish variant with a dark camera module, get this one instead.

Samsung has gone for two “safe” color options in the Phantom White and Phantom Black, and these should appeal to the widest set of audiences. It’s very easy to pull off both White and Black colors in a range of situations, and they are also the best to match with accessories. But in the same tone, some may consider both of these colors to also be a bit “boring”. If that’s the case, then the Pink Gold, and the Green colorways may be better suited to your taste. It is a bit of a shame that we didn’t get the Phantom Violet color this year that we had on the Galaxy S21 series — that had a rather unique color and a contrasting camera island which added to its distinct identity.

Colors for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also available in four color options. Three of them are similar to the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus but there’s one standout option on the Ultra phone. Again, if you’re someone who doesn’t really care too much about the color of your phone and use a case instead, you can check out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to protect your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Phantom White The Phantom White color has been used on previous Samsung devices too and looks very elegant and classy. This is for those who want a simple-looking phone that's not too gaudy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Green is the new color this time around that's going to attract a lot of eyeballs. It looks subtle but also fun in a way. Getting this color is a great way to stand out from the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Burgundy This is the best color option on the Galaxy S22 Ultra this time around according to me. It looks attractive but isn't too bright and will hence, appeal to a large audience. I would pick this one!

Phantom Black Of course, there has to be a black option for those who do not like colorful smartphones. The Phantom Black is essentially an all-black colorway that looks professional and stealthy. It was one of the more popular colors on the Galaxy S21 Ultra so there's a good chance a lot of people may prefer it again.

Apart from these four options, Samsung also unveiled three other exclusive colors if you purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra via the Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Red This is easily one of the best-looking Red phones especially with that color-matched S Pen. If you want a color that looks unique, this is the one for you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Sky Blue The Sky Blue variant is subtle and has a light shade of blue. It's coupled with black accents along the frame and has a color-match S Pen to go along with it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Graphite If you don't want a pitch-black variant of the device and prefer a slightly grayish variant that doesn't look as dark, this can be a nice option. It's more like ash.

The Burgundy color on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be immediately recognizable to fans of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra “Mystic Bronze” color. The color on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is redder than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but one cannot look past the inspiration. This becomes even clearer when you consider the colors that the Galaxy S21 Ultra were all rather boring, or just remained available as Samsung.com exclusives in some regions like the US for a short while only.

These are all the colors in which you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones. If you’re getting the standard Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Plus, the Green color variant is what looks the most attractive according to me followed closely by the Pink Gold. On the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Green again is attractive but the Burgundy variant looks more elegant in my opinion and would be the color of my choice.

Which is your favorite Galaxy S22 series color this year? Let us know in the comments below!