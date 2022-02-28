First software update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 brings March 2022 patches and stability improvements

Samsung has barely taken the wraps off the Galaxy S22 series, and the first update for the lineup has already started rolling out. The OTA brings in several optimizations and enhancements, but the main change in the new build is the inclusion of March 2022 Android security patches.

Screenshot credit: XDA Senior Member Nmc_alves®

The first update for the Galaxy S22 is available in Europe and it is intended for the Exynos 2200-powered variant (model number SM-S90xB) of the smartphone. The release bumps the build number of the factory-installed firmware (S90xBXXU1AVA7) to S90xBXXU1AVBF. There is no change in the bootloader version, though, so downgrading is still possible.

Since both Samsung and Google have yet to publish the Android security bulletin for March 2022, there is no easy way to know about the underlying security fixes in this build. According to some users, the release addresses some of the display quirks present in the original firmware. However, as noted by our own Adam Conway, the performance issues are still present even after installing this update.

So far, the update has gone live in multiple European regions. We expect Samsung to expand the rollout to the Snapdragon variant soon. As we have seen with previous rollouts, the new security update should also be making its way to the older flagships such as the Galaxy S21 series and the foldables in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung's Galaxy S22 is powered by high-end specs, and the 3,700mAh battery supports 25W wired charging. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus has a larger 4,5000mAh battery, and it can charge faster at 45W. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra has an even bigger 5,000mAh battery and it can also charge at up to 45W. See at Samsung

If you’re one of the lucky few who have got their hands on the Galaxy S22 already, do keep an eye out for the update. You can check if the new build is available on your phone by opening the Settings app, then opening the Software update section near the bottom of the page. In case you don’t want to wait in the queue, then download the latest release from the Samsung update server and install it manually on your phone.

Source: Samsung

Via: Reddit