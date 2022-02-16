Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have a headphone jack?

It’s been a few years since we first saw the removal of the beloved 3.5mm jack from smartphones and it’s a trend that has followed since, unfortunately. It’s incredibly difficult to find a smartphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack nowadays. Yet every time there’s a new phone on the market, we wonder if the 3.5mm headphone jack is a part of its specs sheet. So the question remains — Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have a headphone jack? The short answer is no, it does not.

There’s a lot that Samsung offers on its Galaxy S22 series smartphones but sadly, the headphone jack isn’t one of them. That’s right, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. It doesn’t really come as a surprise that the new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra don’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack. We say that because their predecessors — the Galaxy S21 series — didn’t have one either. In fact, even the entire Galaxy S20 lineup lacked a headphone jack.

How to listen to audio with a headphone jack in Galaxy S22 series

It’s also worth pointing out that Samsung has stopped bundling its flagship devices with USB Type-C earphones in the box. And as seen in our Galaxy S22 unboxing, this is true for the new phones too. This means you’ll either have to buy a pair of wireless earbuds or USB Type-C earphones separately. While the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack and bundled USB Type-C earphones are a bummer, there’s no denying that they’re much less of an issue in 2022. There are plenty of USB Type-C earphones and wireless earbuds on the market. You can check out our collection of the best wireless earbuds if you need any help finding some good options out there. Or if you want, you can check out options for over-the-ear headphones for the Galaxy S22 series too.

Alternatively, you can also consider buying good Bluetooth speakers if you don’t mind listening to music loudly among your peers. There’s also an option to cast your music to various wireless speakers or Chromecast-enabled devices. So yes, it would’ve been nice to have a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, but there are plenty of alternatives and workarounds to listen to music or watch a movie by yourself.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S21 marks the entry point in the Galaxy S22 series. It packs a flagship chipset, along with a good display and a potent camera setup. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the middle child in the Galaxy S22 series. It's got a slightly bigger and better displa, but still lacks the headphone jack. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful device out of the three. This year, the Ultra variant also comes with an S Pen, making it a more compelling offering than the other two phones. Buy from Samsung.com

What’s your favorite accessory to listen to audio without the headphone jack? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. Also, if you’re yet to buy one of these new Galaxy phones, then be sure to check out our Galaxy S22 deals page to see if you can find some discounts.