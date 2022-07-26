Samsung Galaxy S22 gets refreshed with new Bora Purple colorway

In February, Samsung had an impressive release when it first announced the Galaxy S22. While there are currently eight color options available, Samsung is adding another color choice to its lineup with Bora Purple. Samsung states that it hopes to “evoke joy, spark creativity, and embrace individuality” with its latest color.

Samsung has long had an affinity for the color purple, going as far back as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9. The color has even been offered in recent releases like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and, yes, even the Galaxy S22. That’s right, Samsung currently has Violet as one of its color options for the Galaxy S22, but it looks like it is doubling down on purple, giving consumers a new purple color option. For those wondering, Bora Purple is a tad darker compared to the Violet color currently available.

Samsung doubles down on purple

Our review of the Galaxy S22 stated that it was a good offering for most, just not a revolutionary one. The Galaxy S22 offered excellent design and great specifications and was priced reasonably. If you are looking for something new, the Bora Purple Samsung Galaxy S22 might be just for you. Despite the announcement, you’ll have to be a little patient, as the handset won’t be available until August 10. The company also hinted that although Bora Purple is coming to the S22 first, it will also be available on “new Galaxy devices later this year.”

The Bora Purple color of the Galaxy S22 will be available for $799.99 from wireless carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, UScellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. Along with releasing the new Samsung Galaxy S22 on August 10, the company will also hold its Unpacked event. Although Samsung has not announced what will be shown at the virtual event, the company has teased that it will contain foldable smartphones. We fully expect the company to show off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 during the event.