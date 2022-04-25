May 2022 patches already rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

We’re just days away from May, but Samsung is already rolling out security patches for next month. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are beginning to receive the May 2022 security patches in different parts of the world, so get those downloading fingers ready.

The build number of the latest software release is S90xEXXS2AVDD, which is meant for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered global variants of the Galaxy S22. The FOTA is currently available across a number of Asian countries, including but not limited to India, Malaysia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

While we don’t have the complete changelog of the update yet, there is one interesting development. Other than bumping the Android Security Patch Level, the new build also updates the underlying bootloader version from v1 to v2. As a consequence, end-users can’t perform a downgrade and revert back to an older build after installing this software version on their Galaxy S22 units. Given the fact that the OEM already patched the “Dirty Pipe” vulnerability (CVE-2022-0847) in April’s update, the May build further strengthens the security level of the Samsung’s current-gen flagships.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As always, the OTA update is rolling out in batches. You might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your Galaxy S22 unit. However, if you are no stranger to PC-based flashing, you can skip the waiting queue. To do so, grab the latest release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the entry flagship for 2022, bringing over top of the line performance and camera capabilities in a form that fits many pockets and budgets. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus offers a good mixture of reliable performance and great features packed in a premium body. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the best of the S and Note series for a powerful beast of a machine that excels for work and play. See at Samsung

In case you have the Canadian or the US edition of the Galaxy S22, though, you’re out of luck. The aforementioned build is not compatible with those Snapdragon variants, and thus cross-flashing is strictly a no-go.

For more information about monthly security updates, be sure to read our overview of how the monthly patch process works.

Source: XDA Forums