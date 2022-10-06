Samsung rolls out fourth One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series

The stable One UI 5 update is likely a few weeks away from its launch on eligible Samsung devices, but things are chugging along nicely. The Korean OEM is handling the Android 13 beta testing phase remarkably well, pushing the new One UI version to a multitude of devices. Now, the company has started rolling out the fourth beta for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the run-up to the public release.

According to multiple user reports on our forums and the Samsung Community, the beta 4 update has gradually started rolling out to the Galaxy S22 in the form of software version ZVJ2. The update includes the following bug fixes:

Bugs that have been fixed Improved that Favorites and Recent items can be added and removed in Gallery album Fixed the issue executed sleep mode automatically Fixed the issue occurred vibration sound/beep sound continuously Fixed crash when entering App folder Fixed crash when changing Wallpapers Fixed crash in S pen Air Command Fixed the problem for Object eraser not working Fixed vibration feedback not working in Home gesture Fixed the frame breaking issue when entering from Widget to Home Deleted Multi-user function Other minor bug fixes



Those running the third One UI 5 beta should receive the new update via an OTA soon. You can also manually check for the update via navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The update is currently only available for the US, South Korean, and European models, with the international Snapdragon variants to follow suit in the coming days.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S22 || Galaxy S22 Plus || Galaxy S22 Ultra

Unfortunately, neither the Galaxy Z Fold 4 nor the Z Flip 4 has access to the One UI 5 program till date. We’ll likely have to wait a little longer to see Android 13 come to Samsung’s foldable portfolio.

If you own a Galaxy S22 and would like to try out the Android 13, you can sign up for the beta program using the Samsung Member app. Alternatively, you can check out our One UI 5 update tracker to grab the OTA package once it becomes available.

Source: XDA Forums, Samsung Community Forums