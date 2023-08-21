Samsung Galaxy S22+ $625 $1050 Save $425 The Samsung Galaxy S22+ packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. Right now, you can score this smartphone for just $625, which is 40% off its original retail price. $625 at Amazon

Samsung's built quite a reputation over the past decade, delivering some of the best smartphones on the market year after year. So if you're shopping for an Android handset, you can pretty much guarantee yourself a solid experience by going with a Samsung. Whether you're looking for a budget smartphone or something a little more high-end, Samsung's got you covered. Although shopping for its latest models might seem like the natural thing to do, sometimes it can be more advantageous to look at its previous models, especially when big discounts are being applied.

The Galaxy S22 series phones were the firm's best handsets in 2022, and despite the crown shifting to the next-generation Galaxy S23 series devices, the Galaxy S22 series is still no slouch even today. The Galaxy S22+ in particular offered an excellent size and was combined with fantastic power. Now, it's being discounted heavily, knocking hundreds off its original retail price, coming in at 40% off for a limited time. If you've been thinking about purchasing a new smartphone or wanted to upgrade, this is going to be a great option.

The Galaxy S22+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It has a large 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz. You get a triple camera setup on the rear, spearheaded with a 50MP main sensor which is great for shooting photos and videos during the day and even at night. Furthermore, the 4,500mAh battery can provide all-day use, and the handset supports wired charging speeds up to 45W.

The Galaxy S22+ was originally released in 2022, but it's still a quality smartphone that is supported by Samsung. That means you'll continue to receive OS and security updates for years to come, and you'll continue to enjoy new features and enhancements brought with the new software updates. Overall, the Galaxy S22+ is an excellent smartphone, and at its current price of just $625, it's definitely a no-brainer if you're in the market for a new smartphone.