Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus for up to 30% off on Prime Day

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is here, and so are the amazing deals. If you are holding onto an old Android flagship and looking for a replacement, these deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are definitely worth checking out. Frankly, it’s a steal for a top-tier phone that can still last you for years.

Galaxy S22

The regular Galaxy S22 variant is a huge hit, earning rave reviews from all around the net. It has everything you would expect from a proper (and compact) flagship: a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, capable cameras, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (Exynos 2200 for the European variant), and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W USB PD 3.0 PPS wired charging support. The only stickler is its smaller battery, which is not a big deal considering its screen size. This Prime Day, the Galaxy S22 is down to $600, a whopping $200 discount over its normal retail price of $800.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S22 offers top of the line performance and camera capabilities in a relatively small form factor. Buy from Amazon

Galaxy S22 Plus

The Galaxy S22 Plus might not be as fancy as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it’s a solid device for anyone who wants flagship hardware and software, but doesn’t care about the S-Pen or 100x space zoom. The Galaxy S22 Plus also happens to be slightly expensive than the vanilla Galaxy S22, usually going for $1,050 for the 256GB model. If that price tag gave you pause before, you will be happy to know that this Prime Day, you can pick up this beast for just $735, a solid $315 off from its original price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is pretty much the same as the regular model, but it features a larger display, bigger battery, and faster charging capabilities. Buy from Amazon

If you’re stuck between the two, the deciding factor is probably going to be the size. The Galaxy S22 Plus is comparatively a large phone, while the Galaxy S22 is more handy. The cameras between the two are identical, as are the software and displays (of course, aside from their dimensions). Due to the fact that the devices present great values at these discounted prices, we don’t think you’ll be unhappy with either decision. Both phones work unlocked on all major US carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile — including the carriers’ respective 5G networks.