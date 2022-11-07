Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday sale early with some amazing deals on smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and accessories. The retailer recently offered an amazing deal on the Google Pixel 6a, bringing it down to just $299.99. Now, it's offering a deep discount on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 Plus.

Best Buy is currently offering a flat $250 discount on all variants of the Galaxy S22 Plus, bringing the base 128GB model down to just $750 and the 256GB model down to $800. The Galaxy S22 Plus is a great buy at this price, as it packs Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, an impressive triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The device recently received One UI 5 based on Android 13, making it a great option for those who want to try out the latest version of Android.

In addition to the flat discount, Best Buy is offering four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited with each purchase. If you have an eligible device to trade in, you can effectively get the Galaxy S22 Plus for free. That's because the retailer is offering up to $800 in trade-in savings with some devices, like the Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The early Black Friday deal covers all four colorways of the Galaxy S22 Plus, so you can get exactly the color you want. However, note that the deal only applies to unlocked variants. If you want a carrier-locked model from Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, you'll have to pay full price.

The Galaxy S22 Plus ranks high on our list of the best Android phones for 2022, and we highly recommend you get one right now if you're in the market for a new flagship phone.