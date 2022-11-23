Looking to pick up a new phone? The Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra are on sale at a pretty decent price.

Samsung's recent Black Friday event saw the advent of some pretty good deals, but now things are getting even better. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you could save big and pick up either the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You could pick up either phone for $749.99 or $899.99, respectively.

These two phones are a pair of heavy hitters from the South Korean tech giant, and you can't go wrong with either of them — especially in the US. These two devices come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, though they differ quite a lot from there. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has an S Pen, a set of pretty incredible cameras on the back, and a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a similar package but differs on a lot of the details. It's got a 6.6-inch OLED display, a slightly smaller battery, and a downgraded camera system. Still, if you don't think you'll need the S Pen or some of the best cameras on an Android smartphone, then there's nothing wrong with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

If you're looking to pick up a new Android phone, then both of these devices will leave you feeling satisfied. If you want the best of the best, then the Galaxy S22 Ultra might be slightly more up your alley. If you just want a solid phone that will last, though, then the Galaxy S22 Plus is all you need. It's slightly smaller too and stands out a little bit less when compared to the behemoth that is the S22 Ultra. The Snapdragon variants of these devices are the best too, and that's exactly what you'll get when you buy one of them in the United States.