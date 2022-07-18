Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which phone to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus sits between the smaller Galaxy S22 and the bigger, more expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra. It offers a traditional form factor with a flat design and a gorgeous screen on the front and powerful internals on the inside. As we mentioned in our Galaxy S22 Plus review, there’s a lot to like about this phone but how does it compete against Samsung’s excellent foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3? Well, let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 comparison to find out which is the better phone to buy in 2022.

Navigate this article:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Build Armor aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IP68 dust and water resistance Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Armor Aluminum frame

IPX8 water resistance Dimensions & Weight 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

196g Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1 mm

Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm

183g Display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

10-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

1750 nits Cover display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260 x 512 pixels

Inner display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1080 x 2640 (426 PPI) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 1200 nits

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM & Storage 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

45W wired fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included 3,300mAh

15W fast charging support

10W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, 1.0µm, 85° FoV, 23mm, f/1.8, DPAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP, 1.4µm, 120° FoV, 13mm, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP, 1.0µm, 36° FoV, 69mm, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom Primary: 12MP f/1.8, 1.4μm, OIS

Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, FOV 123° Front Camera(s) 10MP, 1.22µm, f/2.2, 80° FoV 10MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave/sub6)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

SA/NSA 5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI based on Android 11

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promise five years of security patches

Design and Display

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a traditional-looking slab phone with a glass sandwich design. Samsung raised a few eyebrows this year with the Galaxy S22 series design, but it’s quite familiar overall. The company has returned to the glass back design this year, and it also lays fully flat now. Its frame is made out of Armor Aluminum and you get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the display. The Galaxy S22 Plus looks and feels premium overall, but we won’t blame you for picking the Galaxy Z Flip 3 over it.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a different form factor altogether as you’re looking at a foldable display. XDA’s chief Nirave calls it the “conversation starter” in his Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, and we couldn’t agree more. This is the phone to attract eyeballs in public, not the Galaxy S22 Plus. It’s a simple choice, really. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also adopts Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability.

The best thing about the Z Flip 3 is that it can shrink into a compact and highly pocketable phone thanks to its foldable display. If you don’t want to live with a huge smartphone like the Galaxy S22 Plus or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, then the Z Flip 3 is the way to go. You’ll have to put up with a crease in the middle of the screen, though, so keep that in mind. Both the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 come with an IP rating too. The Galaxy S22 Plus is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rated IPX8. The latter isn’t protected against dust but you can take it with you in the pool.

As far as the displays are concerned, the Galaxy S22 Plus sports a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for 2340 x 1080 resolution and adaptive refresh rate. A Dynamic AMOLED 2X means the panel can dynamically switch between 10Hz and 120Hz based on the content. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel inside. It supports 2640 x 1080 resolution and a similar adaptive refresh rate.

In reality, both displays are going to look equally sharp and colorful, meaning both phones are going to be great for day-to-day usage and media consumption. The only thing you need to worry about is the visible crease on the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s display. The flip phone, however, also gets an outer display a.k.a the cover screen which is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel. This cover screen isn’t as useful as the outer display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it comes in handy as it shows the notifications, music controls, and more.

Internal hardware – The Galaxy S22 Plus is more powerful

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 offer flagship-grade internals as they both belong to the upper echelon of smartphones. The Galaxy S22 Plus, however, gets the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the US and in some other regions including India. The rest of the world will get Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset in all regions. While both are great chipsets that’ll keep the lights on for many years to come, there’s no denying that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the speedier chip in this comparison. You may not notice a significant difference between the two devices in day-to-day usage, though.

Both smartphones also have 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage. You can’t add a microSD card to expand the storage in either of the phones, so we recommend picking up the 256GB variant if you are a heavy user. We suggest you read our detailed reviews of both the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (linked earlier in this article) to learn more about the performance of each phone.

Moving on to the battery department, we’re looking at different battery and charging capacities for each phone. The Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a relatively smaller 3,300mAh battery. It also tops out at 15W wired charging speed in addition to the 15W wireless charging, so we think the Galaxy S22 Plus is better in this regard. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will force you to carry a charger with you at all times, and it’ll take anywhere between 90 minutes to two hours to charge.

Cameras: Dual vs Triple camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with triple cameras at the back which includes a 12MP main camera (actually 50MP, but with binned pixels), a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space zoom. The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s camera system isn’t as exciting in comparison because it has two 12MP sensors using a standard lens with Dual Pixels and OIS and an ultrawide lens. We couldn’t capture the same set of photos using both phones for a side-by-side comparison, but we’ll leave some camera samples below for you to check out.

Without getting into too many details, it’s safe to conclude that the Galaxy S22 Plus takes better photos overall. Notably, you also get more camera features thanks to a more versatile setup. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 10MP sensor on both phones, so you’re probably not going to notice a huge difference here. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also lags behind the S22 Plus in the video department. It tops out at [email protected] recording with the main camera while the Galaxy S22 Plus can record 8K footage at 24fps.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Camera samples

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which one should you buy?

This one’s a tough nut to crack because both the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 cost the same at least at the time of writing this article. The base variants of both phones cost $999 with an additional $50 premium for the 256GB variant in each case. The decision comes down to your personal preference, but here’s a quick summary:

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the crowd pleaser when it comes to design. Not only is it the better-looking phone out of the two, but it’s also more compact as it can fold into a pocketable form factor. It’ll also put up a good fight against the Galaxy S22 Plus in the performance department as the Snapdragon 888 isn’t necessarily an old chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 lags behind the Galaxy S22 Plus in the cameras and the battery department, though. Even if you don’t miss the telephoto lens, the battery life will definitely leave you wanting more.

For all intents and purposes, we think the Galaxy S22 Plus is the better phone overall. It’s not going to stand out among the sea of other similar-looking phones but it makes up for it with the latest processor and advanced optics for both photos and videos. That doesn’t mean the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a bad phone by any stretch of the imagination. It just forces you to make a few compromises in exchange for good looks. We’re expecting the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 to turn things around later this year, but we’ll have more to talk about it once it’s officially announced.

So, which smartphone are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a comment down below. If you’re leaning towards the Galaxy S22 Plus, then be sure to take a look at our collection of the best Galaxy S22 deals page before hitting that purchase button. Similarly, you can check out our Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals to see if you can save some money on the flip phone too. We also have a good collection of Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases that you may want to check out while you’re here.