Explaining the new Privacy settings in One UI 4 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Google introduced a host of privacy settings in Android 12, including a new Privacy Dashboard, visual indicators for camera and microphone access, toggles to enable/disable the camera and microphone, and the ability to share approximate location with apps. Samsung has integrated all of these features in One UI 4, the latest version of its custom skin based on Android 12., but its implementation is slightly different. If you’ve just got yourself a brand new Galaxy S22 series device or have an older Samsung phone with One UI 4.0 or above, here’s everything you need to know about the new privacy features in One UI 4 and how to use them.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Privacy settings in One UI 4 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Privacy Dashboard

You can access all the new privacy settings on your Samsung Galaxy device running One UI 4.0 or above by heading over to the Privacy section in the Settings app. As you can see in the attached screenshots, Samsung’s implementation of the new privacy features is a bit different. One UI 4 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra integrates Android 12’s new Privacy Dashboard feature into the main privacy settings instead of showing it as a separate option.

All the permission usage information shown in the Privacy Dashboard on Google Pixel devices running Android 12 appears right at the top of the Privacy settings on Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI 4 or later. The graph shows the number of apps that accessed the camera, microphone, and device location permissions in the last 24 hours.

You can tap on each of the three options to see a detailed usage history, including the names of the apps that accessed each permission, the time when the permission was accessed, and whether the app accessed the permission in the background or while using the app.

In addition, you can tap on the Settings cog in the top left corner to enable/disable permission access for installed apps. Furthermore, you can tap on the ‘All permissions’ button underneath the graph to see similar details about all the other permissions.

Permission manager

Right underneath the Privacy Dashboard features, you’ll find the ‘Permission manager’ option. As its name suggests, the Permission manager lets you manage access to permissions on a per-app basis. Simply tap on any of the permissions listed on the following page and then enable/disable that permission for all the apps listed on the page. It’s worth noting that the Location permission setting has an additional toggle that lets you enable/disable precise location sharing with apps.

Controls and alerts

Next up, you’ll find toggles to enable or disable camera and microphone access. You can disable these if you don’t want any apps to access your phone’s camera or microphone. Once disabled, all apps will be blocked from using your phone’s camera and microphone. While the apps will continue to work, they will show a black screen without camera access and won’t record any sounds without microphone access.

It’s worth noting that One UI 4 also includes Quick Settings tiles for camera and microphone access. However, the tiles are not enabled by default. To enable the Quick Settings tiles, swipe down twice from the notification shade to open Quick Settings and tap on the ‘+’ icon to add new tiles.

Then drag the camera and microphone access tiles down to the Quick Settings page and tap on ‘Done.’ You can now tap on the camera and microphone access Quick Settings tiles to easily enable/disable camera and microphone access for apps.

Along with the camera and microphone access toggles, the section also includes a clipboard access toggle. This is disabled by default, but you can enable it to get an alert whenever an app accesses the contents of your phone’s clipboard.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices run One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, which includes a couple of useful new privacy settings. View at Samsung

While that covers all the new privacy features in One UI 4, the Privacy settings include a couple of other options that are carried over from previous software releases. These include Samsung’s Customization Service settings, the Android personalization service, Google Autofill settings, location history settings, Activity controls, etc.

Now that you have a fair idea of the new privacy features in One UI 4 on the Galaxy S22, which of these settings do you think is the most helpful based on your use case? Let us know in the comments section below.