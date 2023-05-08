Smartphones are incredibly powerful, and they can be used as miniature computers in the hands of most people. With that capability comes concern for those who work in secure facilities that may rely on data being kept confidential. Samsung's Hardware Device Manager aims to solve part of that problem and is the hardware equivalent of Mobile Device Management, or MDM. This capability first arrived with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and you'll be able to enable it with a Privoro SafeCase, a hardware-to-hardware integration that can disable phone hardware peripherals.

This integration makes use of two separate hardware systems, so even with a compromised device, the additional hardware in the SafeCase can disable peripherals on your smartphone. It can totally disable several sensors and radios, including disabling any kind of network capability. Once enabled, will be restricted from being able to use any kind of radios on a hardware level. The case can also entirely prevent audio and video recording.

All of this means that a device can not only be prevented from spying on its owner but can't be used to spy on secure facilities, either. A compromised user who may have access to high-security information that can only access that information when using one of these devices would not be able to retrieve any information to take outside the facility, making it a perfect option for companies that don't want their employees to use internet-enabled smartphones in secure facilities.

As Samsung notes, this hardware "has even been tested by a large federal agency and found to work effectively." Changes take place "at a hardware level below the operating system," meaning that malicious apps that run on-device won't be able to see when a user is using the case, and it will appear to software on the phone as if the user has simply lost signal.

If you're looking to learn more or are considering picking up some of these for your business, you can check it out on the Privoro website.