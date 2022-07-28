Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S20 get August 2022 security update ahead of schedule

The gap between Google’s publication of a monthly Android security bulletin and the update rolling out can vary, but Samsung is typically way ahead of the curve when it comes to this. In keeping up with that trend, the Korean OEM has already started seeding the August 2022 patches to its flagship Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 have also picked up the August patches in select regions.

Galaxy S22

The version number of the new software is S90xBXXU2AVG6, and it is meant for the Exynos 2200-powered European variants of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. The size of the incremental update package is a little more than 400MB, which indicates that there are several under-the-hood changes besides the new SPL. The new build is currently rolling out in Russia, Georgia, and several European countries.

Notably, the release doesn’t increment the underlying bootloader version. As a result, power users still have the option to perform a downgrade and revert back to an older build with bootloader version 2 — even after installing this update on their Galaxy S22 units.

Galaxy S21

In a similar manner, the Exynos 2100-powered global edition of the Galaxy S21 is now receiving the August 2022 patches. The software version is G99xBXXU5CVGB, and it is up for grabs in Germany.

Galaxy S20

For the Galaxy S20, the August 2022 security update is rolling out in the form of software version G98xxXXUEFVG5. Once again, the Exynos variants (both the LTE and 5G models) are the first to get the new release, that too starting with Germany.

The update should be making its way to more markets in the coming days. In case you haven’t received the OTA notification on your phone so far, you can manually check for it by heading over the Software update section in the Settings app.

Keep in mind that Samsung will roll out any new update in a staged fashion, and it may be a while before it shows up on your device. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and install the new release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

While it appears that Samsung has “beaten” Google at their own game, Google always waits until the bulletin is public at the start of the month before rolling out the update. Furthermore, the Mountain View tech giant also shares the details of the security bulletin with OEMs like Samsung a month or more in advance to give them time to merge the changes. Still, Samsung has been very good at rolling out security patches in a timely manner, and pushing them out even before the new month begins is something that the company has been doing for a while now.

