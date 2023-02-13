Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung has rolled out its Android 13 update to many phones and tablets, branded as One UI 5.0, but the Korean OEM introduced a minor revision with the Galaxy S23 series. The One UI 5.1 update was hinted to arrive on select phones and tablets, but the company didn't specify any official roadmap. Nonetheless, the rollout has already started in full swing, as the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, as well as the foldables have picked up the new release.

Galaxy S22

The stable One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S22 has gone live in Europe and parts of the US, according to user reports. The update weighs nearly 2GB, and besides a host of new features, it also brings along the latest February 2023 security patches.

For the Exynos-powered variant, the new firmware comes in the form of software version S90xBXXU3CWAI. In case of the US carrier models, the build number should be S90xUSQU2CWAI.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20

The One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S21 family is currently rolling out to users in multiple European countries in the form of software version G99xBXXU6EWAF. The new build is meant for the Exynos variant of the phone and it bumps the security patch level to February 2023.

The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, has picked up the update via build G98xxXXUFHWAK. Once again, the Exynos models are leading the race, starting with Europe. The February 2023 patches tag along.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Apart from the legacy flagships, Samsung is also rolling out One UI 5.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It appears that there are two revisions of the firmware, though. While European users are receiving F936BXXU1CWAC (Fold 4) / F721BXXU2CWAC (Flip 4), Indian and Thai users are greeted with a slightly newer CWB2 build. Both variants come with the latest February 2023 security patches.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Last but not least, the third-gen Galaxy foldables are getting some One UI 5.1 love too. For now, the update - F926BTBU3EWB1 for the Fold 3 and F711BTBU4EWB1 for the Flip 3 - is only available in India and Thailand. The February 2023 patches are included as well.

What's new in One UI 5.1

After installing the new update, users can look forward to many useful software features from the Galaxy S23 lineup. To know more, take a look at the complete changelog below:

It’s worth noting that Samsung decided to ship a new bootloader with the One UI 5.1 update for most of the devices. As a result, there's no way to downgrade to an older build after installing the release on your phone.

Download One UI 5.1

As always, the updates for the aforementioned devices are rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device.

In case you haven’t received the OTA prompt on your phone yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. You can also grab the stable One UI 5.1 release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung update server

Thanks to Samsung Community member Robbie-35 for the screenshots!