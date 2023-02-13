Samsung has rolled out its Android 13 update to many phones and tablets, branded as One UI 5.0, but the Korean OEM introduced a minor revision with the Galaxy S23 series. The One UI 5.1 update was hinted to arrive on select phones and tablets, but the company didn't specify any official roadmap. Nonetheless, the rollout has already started in full swing, as the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, as well as the foldables have picked up the new release.

Galaxy S22

The stable One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S22 has gone live in Europe and parts of the US, according to user reports. The update weighs nearly 2GB, and besides a host of new features, it also brings along the latest February 2023 security patches.

For the Exynos-powered variant, the new firmware comes in the form of software version S90xBXXU3CWAI. In case of the US carrier models, the build number should be S90xUSQU2CWAI.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20

The One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S21 family is currently rolling out to users in multiple European countries in the form of software version G99xBXXU6EWAF. The new build is meant for the Exynos variant of the phone and it bumps the security patch level to February 2023.

The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, has picked up the update via build G98xxXXUFHWAK. Once again, the Exynos models are leading the race, starting with Europe. The February 2023 patches tag along.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Apart from the legacy flagships, Samsung is also rolling out One UI 5.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It appears that there are two revisions of the firmware, though. While European users are receiving F936BXXU1CWAC (Fold 4) / F721BXXU2CWAC (Flip 4), Indian and Thai users are greeted with a slightly newer CWB2 build. Both variants come with the latest February 2023 security patches.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Last but not least, the third-gen Galaxy foldables are getting some One UI 5.1 love too. For now, the update - F926BTBU3EWB1 for the Fold 3 and F711BTBU4EWB1 for the Flip 3 - is only available in India and Thailand. The February 2023 patches are included as well.

What's new in One UI 5.1

After installing the new update, users can look forward to many useful software features from the Galaxy S23 lineup. To know more, take a look at the complete changelog below:

One UI 5.1 Update One UI 5.1 takes your phone to the next level with new Gallery features as well as productivity and personalization enhancements. Camera and Gallery Quickly change the color tone for selfies It's easier to change the color tone of your selfies using the Effects button at the top of the screen. Discover Expert RAW Expert RAW lets you take high-quality shots, perfect for those who want to have full control and edit photos later. Expert RAW is now easier to access from the More menu in Camera. More powerful search You can now search your Gallery for more than one person or subject at the same time. You can even search for people without tagging their names just by tapping their faces. Enhanced image remastering Remastering does more to make your pictures look great by removing shadows and reflections. You can also remaster GIFs for better resolution and clarity. Preview has also been improved to make it easier to compare the original picture with the remaster. Create a shared family album It's easier than ever to share pictures with your family. Gallery will recommend pictures to add to your shared family album by recognizing the faces of your family members. You get 5 GB of storage for each family member (up to 6 people). Revamped info display When you swipe up while viewing a picture or video in your Gallery, you can see when and where the picture was taken, which device took the picture, where the picture is stored, and more. Now with a simpler layout.

Multitasking Easily minimize or switch to full screen You can now minimize or maximize an app window without going to the options menu. Just drag one of the corners. Access your most used apps in split screen When you start a split-screen view, the apps you use most often will be shown below your recently used apps to help you find the apps you need faster. Improved multitasking in DeX In split-screen view, you can now drag the divider in the center of the screen to resize both windows. You can also snap a window to one of the corners to make it fill a quarter of the screen.

Modes and Routines Change wallpapers based on your mode Set a different wallpaper based on your current activity. Choose one wallpaper for work, one for exercising, and more. More actions for routines New actions let you control Quick Share and Touch sensitivity, change your ringtone, and change your font style.

Weather Quick access to useful information Check severe weather alerts, daily weather summaries, and sunrise/sunset times at the top of the Weather app. The temperature graph now uses colors to show how the temperature changes throughout the day. Hourly precipitation graph An hourly graph now shows how much precipitation has fallen at different times of the day. Summary on Weather widget A brief summary of the current weather conditions now appears on the weather widget to let you know if it's sunny, cloudy, raining, or snowing.

Samsung Internet Continue browsing on another device If you're browsing the web on one Galaxy phone or tablet and later open the Internet app on another Galaxy device signed in to the same Samsung account, a button will appear that lets you open the last webpage you were viewing on the other device. Improved search Your searches now include the names of bookmark folders and tab groups. Improved search logic lets you find what you're looking for even if something isn't spelled correctly.

Additional changes Let Bixby take your calls Use Bixby text call to answer calls automatically and find out why the person is calling. You'll see what the caller says in a text chat, and you can tap or type responses that will be read aloud to the caller. Bixby text call is only available in English and Korean. Check the battery level of your devices The new Battery widget lets you check the battery level of your devices, right from the Home screen. You can see how much battery is left on your phone, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, S Pen, and other supported devices. Use up to 3 emojis in AR Emoji Camera Take fun pictures and videos with your friends in Mask mode. You can assign a different emoji to each person’s face. Settings suggestions While signed in to your Samsung account, suggestions will appear at the top of the Settings screen to help you share, connect, and enhance your experience across your Galaxy devices. Spotify suggestions The Smart suggestions widget now recommends Spotify tracks and playlists based on your current activity. Get the perfect tunes for driving, exercising, and more. To get suggestions, you need to sign in to a Spotify account in the latest version of the Spotify app. Choose where to save screenshots and screen recordings You can now change the folder where screenshots and screen recordings are saved.

It’s worth noting that Samsung decided to ship a new bootloader with the One UI 5.1 update for most of the devices. As a result, there's no way to downgrade to an older build after installing the release on your phone.

Download One UI 5.1

As always, the updates for the aforementioned devices are rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device.

In case you haven’t received the OTA prompt on your phone yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. You can also grab the stable One UI 5.1 release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung update server

Thanks to Samsung Community member Robbie-35 for the screenshots!