Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus leak with a familiar design

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is still a few months away, but we’ve already had our first look at what is apparently the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s a very Note-like design, complete with S-Pen support, and overall looks much different from anything else in the Galaxy S line of smartphones. Now, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus have leaked, and they look a lot more true to past S-series smartphones.

For context, All devices in the series will feature Samsung’s latest Exynos 2200 in international markets, which is tipped to be the first Exynos with an AMD GPU. U.S. models will likely have the successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the name of which is currently unknown. The S22 and S22+ are also tipped to feature a 50MP GN5 camera. The ISOCELL GN5, which was recently unveiled alongside the 200MP ISOCELL HP1, offers a 50MP resolution with 1.0μm pixel size, 8K video recording support, and promises improved low light performance.

Keep in mind that we’re still quite a bit away from the S22 series launch. Hardware plans do get locked down by this time, but if the Apple Watch 7 saga taught us anything, it’s that leaks can be wrong, and you should always take them with a pinch of salt. Nothing is official until it is official, though OnLeaks has an impeccable track record, so we’re inclined to believe these renders are the real deal. The entire S22 series is shaping up to be incredibly exciting, and we’re excited to see what Samsung has in store for us whenever these devices launch.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The first of both of these devices leaked is the Samsung Galaxy S22, courtesy of OnLeaks and Zouton. The design is incredibly similar to last year’s Galaxy S21, with the same large camera bump on the back. It is also reported by Zouton that the Galaxy S22 has a 6-inch display, which matches a previous leak from tipster Ice Universe who has said that it will feature a 6.06-inch display. Zouton reports that this device measures 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm.

Ice Universe has previously said that the Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with a 3,700 mAh battery, too. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000 mAh battery. A smaller display size means that there’s less room to fill inside of the phone, and the display itself will probably drain less power due to its size.

The bottom of this device has a USB-C port, a SIM tray, and a speaker. The volume rocker and power button are on the right-hand side. There’s no sign of a headphone jack here, either. Finally, it is unknown if this is an official color option that will be offered at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (Galaxy S22 Pro)

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has been leaked courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ looks extremely similar to the regular S22, and not much different from last year’s model either. 91Mobiles reports that the Galaxy S22+ measures 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm, (9.1mm including the rear camera bump). No display specifications were given, but it’s reasonable to assume that the S22+ will come in somewhere between the regular S22 and the S22 Ultra. That means it should be somewhere between 6.06-inches and 6.8-inches. Interestingly, OnLeaks told 91Mobiles that he received these renders as the “Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro”, and not the Samsung Galaxy S22+, though that may not actually mean anything.

