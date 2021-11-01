Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 FE are reportedly launching in early 2022

Samsung’s next flagship series is launching in early February next year, with the long-delayed Galaxy S21 FE arriving a month before it, according to a new report.

According to SamMobiles, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 series in February 2022. SamMobiles says, based on information they received, they’re confident that the Galaxy S22 will be unveiled in early February instead of the late January date that leakers like IceUniverse have previously suggested.

In a separate report, SamMobile also claims that the launch of the Galaxy S22 series will be preceded by the Galaxy S21 FE, which will launch sometime in January 2022. The publication says the launch will take place at CES 2022, which is scheduled for January 5-8. This is in line with previous reports from Ross Young, Jon Prosser, and Max Weinbach, who have suggested a January launch for the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Galaxy S22 lineup will reportedly consist of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, following the same pattern as the last year. Rumors have it all devices in the Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the Exynos 2200, which is tipped to be the first Exynos chip with an AMD GPU.

As seen in leaked renders last month, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will stick to the last year’s design, featuring the familiar camera bump and the centered hole-punch display on the front. The regular Galaxy S22 will reportedly feature a 6.06-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S22+ will sport a larger display. Both phones are also tipped to feature a 50MP GN5 camera.

Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series and feature a design similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery and similar zoom camera as last year. Rumors are also hinting that the phone could have an integrated S Pen.

Featured image: Galaxy S21 series