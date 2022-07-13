Samsung is prepping a new “Bora Purple” colorway for the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung will likely unveil its next-gen foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, early next month. Alongside the two foldables, the company will likely unveil its next flagship TWS earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But these might not be the only new things we see at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. According to a new leak, Samsung is also prepping a new colorway for its flagship Galaxy S22 series, which could go official at the launch event next month.

The new leak comes from renowned leaker Roland Quandt, and it gives us our first look at the upcoming “Bora Purple” Galaxy S22. As you can see in the attached images, the new colorway for the Galaxy S22 series looks a lot like the special edition BTS versions of the Galaxy devices that Samsung launched last year. But the new variant has a pastel tone, which might attract more buyers than the striking purple finish on the BTS edition devices.

While the leak only includes images of the Bora Purple Galaxy S22, Quandt claims that Samsung will also offer the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the same colorway. In addition, the leaker notes that the frame and camera module on the Bora Purple models will be finished in the same hue. That’s quite surprising, given that the frame and camera module on other Galaxy S22 series colorways is finished in a different shade.

It goes without saying that the Bora Purple variants of the Galaxy S22 series will not be any different on the hardware front. The devices will pack the same hardware, but Samsung might limit the new colorway to select RAM/storage variants.

What do you think of the new colorway for the Galaxy S22 series? Do you prefer it over the other color variants? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: WinFuture