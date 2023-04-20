Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is undoubtedly among the best phones of the year, but last year's Galaxy S22 series is still a great buy for those who want a flagship experience at a lower price. Sadly, Samsung has stopped selling last year's flagship lineup through its website, and third-party retailers will likely run out of stock soon. While you can buy the phones used or refurbished, you risk getting a dud. Thankfully, the Galaxy S22 series will be available through Samsung's Certified Re-Newed store starting today, and you can pick one up at a reasonable price.

If you want the top-of-the-line experience, you can grab a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black at a starting price of $919. The device is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The base Galaxy S22 is available at a starting price of $619 on the Certified Re-Newed store, and it's also available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Lastly, the Galaxy S22+ is only available in the 128GB storage configuration for $768.

All Certified Re-Newed devices from Samsung are backed by a one-year warranty, so it's pretty much like buying a new phone. But if you're apprehensive, Samsung assures that all Certified Re-Newed devices are thoroughly inspected with a 132-point checklist and updated to the latest firmware. All phones are repaired using genuine Samsung parts and get a new device ID and battery. If that sounds appealing, grab your Galaxy S22 series device from Samsung's Certified Re-Newed store.

In addition to adding the Galaxy S22 series to its Certified Re-Newed store, Samsung has dropped the prices of Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S21 series models. If you don't mind buying the 2021 flagships, you can grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $829, the Galaxy S21+ for $679, and the Galaxy S21 for $529. The updated prices will go into effect starting May 1.