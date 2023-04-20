Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is undoubtedly among the best phones of the year, but last year's Galaxy S22 series is still a great buy for those who want a flagship experience at a lower price. Sadly, Samsung has stopped selling last year's flagship lineup through its website, and third-party retailers will likely run out of stock soon. While you can buy the phones used or refurbished, you risk getting a dud. Thankfully, the Galaxy S22 series will be available through Samsung's Certified Re-Newed store starting today, and you can pick one up at a reasonable price.

If you want the top-of-the-line experience, you can grab a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black at a starting price of $919. The device is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The base Galaxy S22 is available at a starting price of $619 on the Certified Re-Newed store, and it's also available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Lastly, the Galaxy S22+ is only available in the 128GB storage configuration for $768.

All Certified Re-Newed devices from Samsung are backed by a one-year warranty, so it's pretty much like buying a new phone. But if you're apprehensive, Samsung assures that all Certified Re-Newed devices are thoroughly inspected with a 132-point checklist and updated to the latest firmware. All phones are repaired using genuine Samsung parts and get a new device ID and battery. If that sounds appealing, grab your Galaxy S22 series device from Samsung's Certified Re-Newed store.

In addition to adding the Galaxy S22 series to its Certified Re-Newed store, Samsung has dropped the prices of Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S21 series models. If you don't mind buying the 2021 flagships, you can grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $829, the Galaxy S21+ for $679, and the Galaxy S21 for $529. The updated prices will go into effect starting May 1.