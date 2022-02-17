Samsung reveals Galaxy S22 series pricing and pre-order info for India

Samsung India has finally shared the pricing details for the company’s latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S22 series. If you’re thinking of getting your hands on one of the new Galaxy devices, you’ll have to wait some more, as pre-orders begin from February 23, 2022. Samsung India has not revealed anything apart from the pricing and pre-orders. Details on the Galaxy Tab S8 series are also missing.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing & Availability in India

Although Samsung opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series in several markets right after unveiling the devices, Indian buyers could only register their interest on Samsung’s website. The wait continues, as you still cannot pre-order the new Galaxy S22 series devices in the region. Samsung has only revealed pricing and color availability so far. All three devices in the lineup will be available in India in a couple of RAM and storage configurations, but Samsung isn’t offering all the cool colorways that are available in the US and a few other regions. But as a silver lining, you do get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India this time.

The regular Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are available in two RAM/storage options — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB — just like in international markets. However, Samsung will offer these devices in three colorways only — Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations in Phantom Black and Burgundy. If you want the Phantom White color, you can get it only on the 256GB storage variant.

Pricing in India:

Galaxy S22: 128GB: ₹72,999 256GB: ₹76,999

Galaxy S22 Plus: 128GB: ₹84,999 256GB: ₹88,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 256GB: ₹1,09,999 512GB: ₹1,18,999



When can I pre-order/buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India?

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series in India begin from February 23, 2022.

Samsung India has not revealed any further information on sales and offers for the flagship smartphone lineup. So for now, there’s nothing to say when you can actually purchase the device. Samsung India has also not shared any information on the Galaxy Tab S8 series either, not even its pricing and lineup info.