Samsung launches the Galaxy S22 series, now with an included S Pen on the Ultra

Samsung just wrapped up its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 where it unveiled three new flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra; alongside the new Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new devices pack significant improvements over their predecessors, including the latest flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung, better cameras, faster charging capabilities, and much more. In case you missed the live stream, here’s a quick overview of the latest flagship smartphones from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Build Armor aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Armor aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Armor aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Dimensions & Weight 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

168g 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

196g 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm

229g Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

10-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

10-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

QHD+ (1440 x 3088)

1-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode SoC (varies by region) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 2200 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 256GB 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 256GB 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB

12GB + 1TB Battery & Charging 3,700mAh

25W wired fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

Wireless PowerShare

USB-IF compliant 4,500mAh

45W wired fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

Wireless PowerShare

USB-IF compliant 5,000mAh

45W wired fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

Wireless PowerShare

USB-IF compliant Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor (4x9mm) Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor (4x9mm) Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor (4x9mm) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, 1.0µm, 85° FoV, 23mm, f/1.8, DPAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP, 1.4µm, 120° FoV, 13mm, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP, 1.0µm, 36° FoV, 69mm, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Video: 8K @24fps 4K @60fps

Primary: 50MP, 1.0µm, 85° FoV, 23mm, f/1.8, DPAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP, 1.4µm, 120° FoV, 13mm, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP, 1.0µm, 36° FoV, 69mm, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Video: 8K @24fps 4K @60fps

Primary: 108MP, 0.8µm, 23mm, f/1.8, Adaptive Pixel (high-resolution photo and nona-binning), DPAF, 85° FoV

Ultra-wide: 12MP, 1.4µm, 120° FoV, 13mm, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP, 1.12µm, 230mm, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom, 11° FoV

Telephoto: 10MP, 1.12µm, 36°, 69mm, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 36° FoV

Laser autofocus

Video: 8K @24fps 4K @60fps Auto-framing, Auto FPS, and Portrait night shots

Front Camera(s) 10MP, 1.22µm, f/2.2, 80° FoV

Video: 4K @60fps

10MP, 1.22µm, f/2.2, 80° FoV

Video: 4K @60fps

40MP, 1.4µm, f/2.2, 80° FoV

Video: 4K @60fps

Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos certification Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos certification Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos certification Connectivity 5G (mmWave/sub6)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G (mmWave/sub6)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

UWB 5G (mmWave/sub6)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

UWB Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches Other features IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance

Built-in S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S22 & Galaxy S22 Plus

As you can probably tell from looking at the spec table, the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus bring minor improvements over their predecessors. The devices have a familiar design with a rectangular camera module on the back that flows over the edge, hole-punch displays over on the front with slim bezels all around, and the usual button and port placement. However, that doesn’t mean Samsung hasn’t made any noteworthy changes.

The vanilla Galaxy S22 packs a slightly smaller (but better) 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X display that has a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. It also comes with the latest flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung (varies by region), which should offer a significant performance improvement. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy S22 is paired with 8GB of LPRDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a smaller 3,700mAh battery with the same outdated 25W wired fast charging capabilities.

On the camera front, the vanilla Galaxy S22 features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° FoV, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP selfie shooter. The phone also comes with a stereo speaker setup, a USB Type-C port, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and plenty of wireless connectivity options, including 5G (both mmWave and Sub6), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. As far as the software is concerned, the device runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is pretty much the same phone as the vanilla model but bigger. As such, it features a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display with the same refresh rate support as the vanilla model and a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. In addition, the Plus variant also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and UWB support, which isn’t available on the vanilla model. Other than that, the two models are identical in terms of hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra is where Samsung has made all the major improvements. As you can see in the attached images, it doesn’t resemble the other devices in the Galaxy S22 lineup (or even the Galaxy S21 lineup for that matter). Instead, it takes design cues from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and its new camera module layout is the only major visual difference between the two. However, when it comes to the hardware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a completely different beast.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also packs the latest flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 and a whopping 1TB of storage. It features a large 6.8-inch curved WQHD+ AMOLED 2X display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. Being the biggest phone of the bunch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

In the camera department, the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a 108MP primary camera with laser autofocus, advanced auto framing, and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° FoV, two 10MP telephoto cameras (3x and 10x optical zoom), and a 40MP selfie shooter on the front. Like the other two models, the phone also comes with a stereo speaker setup, a USB Type-C port, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and plenty of wireless connectivity options, including 5G (mmWave and Sub6), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, and UWB.

What really sets the Galaxy S22 Ultra apart from older devices in Samsung’s Galaxy S lineup is the presence of an embedded S Pen. Yeah, you read that right. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is essentially a full-blown Galaxy Note device, complete with a built-in S Pen slot. Thanks to this, it offers support for all the features that you would typically see on a Galaxy Note series phone, including off-screen memos, handwriting to text conversion, quick notes, and more.

Software

One of the biggest software-based talking points for the Galaxy S22 series overall is the improved camera performance, especially at night. Samsung is calling this “nightography”, standing for “night” plus “photography”. The new Adaptive Pixel feature combines a full resolution 108MP/50MP shot with its corresponding nona-binned/tetra-binned shot to give images that have a lot of light and retain their details. Portrait Mode is enhanced with AI Stereo Depth, which should help capture finicky details like strands of hair within a bokeh shot. And if you want to go even further with photos, the new Expert RAW app will let you have even more precise control over your images, more so than the existing Pro mode within the Camera app. It even lets you capture 16-bit RAW files. For video recording, features like Advanced Auto Framing can detect up to 10 subjects and optimize the focus and zoom automatically.

All three phones ship with One UI 4.1 out of the box, which also includes a couple of new additions, like customizable themes, a new privacy dashboard, and Samsung Knox Vault. It’s also worth mentioning that all three phones in the new Galaxy S22 series are eligible for up to four Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Further, Samsung is also announcing some software exclusives with Google, including Google Duo Live Sharing which shall remain limited to the Galaxy S22 series. Buyers in certain regions also get a four-month trial of YouTube Premium if they are a new sign-up.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is already available for pre-order on Samsung’s website, with the first open sale scheduled for February 25. If you’re in the market for a new flagship smartphone and one of these new Galaxy S22 series models have caught your eye, here’s how much you’ll have to spend to get your hands on one:

S.No. Device USA Europe UK India 1. Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB+128GB $799.99 8GB+256GB 2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB+128GB $999.99 8GB+256GB 3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB+128GB $1,199.99 12GB+256GB 12GB+512GB 12GB+1TB

If you pre-order a Galaxy S22 series device ahead of the first open sale, Samsung will offer you a gift card up to $200 in value and upgrade you to the higher storage variant for free. This means that if you purchase the base 8GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus, you’ll get the 8GB + 256GB variant, while those who pre-order the 8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the 12GB+512GB variant.

All three devices will be available in a couple of colorways. The vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colorways, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, and Burgundy.

Additionally, Samsung will offer all three devices in a couple of exclusive colorways that will only be available on its website. These include Graphite, Red, and Sky Blue for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Violet for the other two models. It’s worth noting that the Samsung exclusive colorways of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a black frame and come with a color-matched S Pen.

What do you think of the new Galaxy S22 series? Has Samsung made the right decision by combining its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lineups with the new Galaxy S22 Ultra? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.