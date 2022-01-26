Everything about the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra has just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is just around the corner. We expect that it will arrive sometime next month, and an announcement event is possibly scheduled for February 9. Most details about all three phones have already leaked, and images of all three devices leaked yesterday. Now, though, all specifications for the three devices have also been leaked, revealing the inclusion of the Samsung Exynos 2200 in European devices — amongst other specs.

These specifications come courtesy of WinFuture, a publication with an excellent track record when it comes to leaks. All three devices launch with the Exynos 2200 in Europe and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US. All three will also come preloaded with Android 12 based on Samsung One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series complete specs (courtesy of WinFuture) Model Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Software Google Android 12 Samsung One UI 4.1 Chip EU/DE: Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2,8 GHz + 2,5 GHz + 1,7 GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2

USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3,0 GHz + 2,5 GHz + 1,8 GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730 Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440 Pixel, Infinity-O Edge-Display, 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 500 ppi Storage 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage 8/12GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage Main camera Triple camera:

50 MP (Main camera, 85 °, f / 1.8, 23mm, 1 / 1.56 “, 1.0 ,m, OIS, 2PD)

12 MP (Ultra-wide-angle lens, 120 °, f / 2.2, 13mm, 1 / 2.55” , 1.4 )m)

10 MP (Telephoto lens, 36 °, f / 2.4, 69mm, 1 / 3.94 “, 1.0 ,m, OIS) Quad camera:

108 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 2PD, OIS)

12 MP (ultra wide angle, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, 2PD, AF)

10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS)

10 MP (Telephoto, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS) Front camera 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22 µm, 2PD) 40 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/2.8″, 0.7 µm, AF) Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, UWB (UWB only in Plus and Ultra) Battery 3700 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging 4500 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging 5000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, USB Typ C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX) Cellular 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Colors Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green Dimensions 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm Weight 167 grams 195 grams 227 grams Misc Waterproof according to IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, face recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, data security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Prices 8/128GB €849

8/256GB €899 8/128GB €1049

8/256GB €1099 8/128GB €1249

12/256GB €1349

12/512GB €1449

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the regular variant of the three, packing basic flagship specifications. The 6.1-inch OLED panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz with a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. The touchscreen is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus, and it supports Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN-ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.

In terms of cameras, there’s a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor for 3x optical zoom. There’s a 3,700 mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly, and an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It weighs 167 grams and is IP68 rated. It will be released in Germany in Black, White, Green, and Pink at €849 (128 GB) and €899 (256 GB).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a slightly beefier flagship smartphone in the trio. It has the same chipset, the same set of cameras, and the same storage and RAM options, but there are some important differences, too. It has a 6.6-inch full HD OLED display that goes up to 120Hz, with a maximum brightness of 1750 nits. The screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has the same IP68 water resistance rating, but weighs 196 grams and packs a 4,500 mAh battery.

As for pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be available in Black, White, Greem, and Pink Gold at €1049 (128 GB) and €1099 (256 GB). Its primary upgrades over the regular S22 are the screen and the bigger battery, as much of the rest remains the same.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best Samsung phone yet, and it seems to have everything in Samsung’s arsenal thrown into it. Not only does it seem to carry the torch of the Note series thanks to its included (and dockable) stylus, but it also has some of the craziest specifications ever in a smartphone.

First and foremost, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s coated in Gorilla Glass Victus with a brightness of 1750 nits. It can also be bought with up to 12GB of RAM. This device has a quad-camera arrangement on the back, packing a primary sensor that comes in at 108MP, an ultra-wide at 12MP, and two 10MP lenses for 3x and 10x optical zoom. The front-facing camera comes in at 40MP. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery, an in-display ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, and an S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Black, White, Green, and Burgundy at €1249 (8/128 GB), €1349 (12/256 GB), and €1449 (12/512 GB).