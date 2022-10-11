Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.

The base variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus with 128GB storage is down to just $740 from its usual price of $999. The base variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, can be had for just $890, down from its usual price of $1,199. These are some unmissable deals if you’re shopping for a flagship smartphone during the sale. Both of these smartphones, in case you’re wondering, are on our best Android phones list for 2022.

Despite being a few months old, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra continues to remain one of the best flagship devices that lock horns with the best phones out there. The Galaxy S22 Plus is also equally impressive and offers a ton of value for the money. Both of these phones represent the best of what Samsung has to offer in the flagship space in 2022, so they’ll serve you well for many years to come. Not to mention, Samsung is also promising four years of software updates for these phones, which is higher than what Google is offering for its Pixel phones right now.