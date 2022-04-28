Unofficial TWRP now available for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra

Shortly after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, we saw the kernel sources for the device trio get officially released. It was necessary for the development community here on the XDA forums to get working on these devices right away. Now, an unofficial port of the Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP) has been released for the Galaxy S22 series by XDA Member killprocess. TWRP is a crucial element in getting custom ROM development off the ground.

A custom recovery such as TWRP is necessary for a number of reasons when it comes to aftermarket development. Its primary purpose is exactly what it says in the name — to recover your device should any custom software flashing go south. Without a custom recovery, it’s often straight-up impossible to even flash a custom ROM without a PC, as the OEM recovery will usually restrict unofficial software from being installed.

Talking about the release, the only restriction is that the TWRP builds are currently intended for the Exynos edition of the Galaxy S22 (model number SM-S90xB). The developer has yet to post a Snapdragon-compatible version, but it is expected to be published soon. However, the current development still leaves a huge amount of US (as well as Canadian) users in the dark. This is because the bootloader of the North American Snapdragon editions of Galaxy smartphones can’t be unlocked as easily as the international Exynos and Snapdragon variants which come straight from Samsung.

Even if you have an unlockable Galaxy S22 model, keep in mind that installing a third-party binary (e.g. TWRP) irreversibly trips the KNOX warranty bit (hence voids the warranty) as well as disables subsequent OTA updates. There is no way you can reverse the situation, which means you will permanently lose access to Samsung Pay and various other features which rely on Knox security. If you are ready to deal with such consequences, head over to the TWRP thread linked below.

Download unofficial TWRP for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series (Exynos)

Make sure you read through the step-by-step installation instructions to avoid running into a bootloop or other issues. The default UI language of the custom recovery is set to Chinese, but you can change it to English from TWRP options. Notably, you have to wipe the whole userdata partition of your phone in order to get rid of the stock encryption, so do perform a backup beforehand.