Samsung unpacks what to expect at Unpacked 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is just around the corner. While we’ve seen leak after leak reveal bits and pieces of the company’s newest flagship line of smartphones, there’s still so much more that we don’t know yet. The company’s Unpacked event has now been confirmed for February 2022 (with no specific date given), and at the event, we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As Samsung puts it, this is “the next evolution of Galaxy”. Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of Samsung Mobile Communications, said the following in a post on the Samsung Newsroom.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” he wrote.

“We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love.”

The usage of the word “noteworthy” in particular is also likely to be a hint for what’s to come. We’ve already seen how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack an S-Pen slot just like the Note series did, making it somewhat of a spiritual successor. Not only that, it’s said to feature a curved display similar to the Galaxy Note 20, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, and another 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

The company also released a fifteen-second trailer, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones coming together and forming one device — which is like a nod to the S22 Ultra effectively being an S series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.

As already mentioned, Samsung’s 2022 flagship lineup will reportedly consist of three models; it’s not all about the Ultra. We also expect to see both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus launched at the event.

All three of these smartphones are expected to pack Samsung’s newest in-house Exynos 2200 SoC which interestingly suffered an unplanned delay in its own launch just last week. However, this SoC likely won’t be used in the US and India, as both regions are likely to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead. As far as the design is concerned, the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are believed to retain the last year’s design, as seen in leaked renders. Both phones will reportedly feature a 50MP GN5 primary shooter.

Samsung is specifically touting the camera prowess of these smartphones at night, saying that these phones will take “the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone”. We’re excited to see what the company has in store for us at its Unpacked event next month.