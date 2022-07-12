Get up to $360 off on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during the Amazon Prime Day sale

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. It’s a powerful device that’s equipped with some of the best internals and an excellent set of cameras. Not to mention, you also get an S-Pen stylus to make it better than the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most expensive smartphones on the market, but thanks to the Amazon Prime Day festivities, you can grab one for just $840 right now.

That’s right, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now 30-percent off as a part of the Prime Day sale. You can pick up the base variant of this phone with 128GB storage for just $840, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far since its debut earlier this year. In fact, all variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are available at a discounted price, meaning you’ll save more as you climb up the storage ladder. These are the lowest prices we’ve seen for the Galaxy S22 Ultra so far, so don’t sit on this deal if you were looking to buy this phone.

With the departure of the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sits in a comfortable spot in Samsung’s Galaxy S series lineup. As we mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, it’s a phenomenal 5-star smartphone that represents the best of what Samsung has to offer in many key areas such as the camera, performance, display, and more. Perhaps the only criticism we have with this phone is that it doesn’t come with a charger in the box. But if you snag the Prime Day deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra today, then you’ll end up saving enough money to buy a charger from our collection of the best chargers for it.

If the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still too expensive for you, then you might want to check out the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Plus. Both of these devices are also available at a discounted price during the Prime Day sale, so act fast before Amazon runs out of stock.