The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android handsets available, and now it is being discounted by $300, knocking it down to $899.99.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is simply the most complete Android smartphone on the market, offering the best screen, the most versatile camera system, the best SoC in Android, and a stylus. See at Best Buy

We saw some pretty good deals during Samsung's Black Friday event, but now, it looks like we are getting even better promotions, with Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra hitting an all-time low during this Black Friday sale. The handset is now being discounted by $300, knocking the price down to $899.99.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones out on the market right now. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it has four cameras, with a 108MP main camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto, a 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. It also has a massive 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and fingerprint reader under the display, and a long-lasting 5,000 battery.

As far as charging, it has 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. While not the fastest, the charging speeds should be enough for most. The phone comes in four colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, and Green. All four colors are currently on sale, and the promotion is for the unlocked model, which means it can be used with any carrier.

When this phone was first released towards the beginning of the year, it was priced at $1,199.99. While it has received discounts throughout the year, this has to be its lowest price so far. Like most of the deals happening during Black Friday, this pricing will only be available for a limited time. If you happen to click the link and the pricing has changed, the promotion is over or it is most likely out of stock.