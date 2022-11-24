Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $969.99 $1299.99 Save $330 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best flagship Android phones around. Previously out of reach for many, it's finally discounted to a price we can wholeheartedly recommend you purchase one. Now, you can enjoy the most versatile camera setup, best SoC, and amazing display for less. See at Samsung See at Amazon

We're keeping an eye out for premium smartphone deals and Samsung has struck gold with this impressive Black Friday discount on its flagship non-folding Android phone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is so good, we awarded it full marks in our review, noting how it's the perfect match for those who want a phone that does pretty much everything. It's also in our best Android phone collection.

The issue being a premium flagship smartphone is that Samsung charged a premium price for it, with an MSRP of $1,299.99. That's a tough pill to swallow for many, especially during these turbulent times. One could look at this as being the first true discount we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, making it more affordable for anyone looking to upgrade.

Right now for Black Friday, you can find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on sale at Amazon and Samsung directly, allowing you to save hundreds on a new flagship experience.

Why is this a good deal?

We love the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but that original listing price made the phone difficult to recommend to those without $1,300 to spare. For Black Friday, the phone is listed for $969.99 and Amazon and $974.99 at Samsung and the latter price is without a valid trade-in. If you have an older phone Samsung can take in and recycle, you'll be able to save even more.

We understand paying almost $1,000 with a discount applied is still asking a lot, but for what you're getting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, it's far superior value. Inside, you'll find the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU with an Adreno 730 GPU for impressive performance, a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery pack, a 108 MP quad camera setup for professional-grade shots, and 5G connectivity.