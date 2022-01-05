Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera setup detailed in new leak

After launching the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE earlier this week, Samsung is now gearing up to unveil its next-gen flagship lineup. Recent leaks suggest that the company will announce the Galaxy S22 series early next month, and it will include three devices — the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Over the last few months, we’ve learned quite a bit about these devices, including the updated design and a couple of hardware specifications. Now, a new leak has surfaced online, shedding light on the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera hardware.

The leak in question comes from XEETECHCARE’s Zaryab Khan. It confirms that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature the same design as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a couple of minor tweaks. In addition, the leak sheds light on the device’s camera hardware.

First Look at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22 Specs Sheet! 🔥 Introducing SuperClear Lens! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyEFGrPtAH — Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 5, 2022

As you can see in the attached image, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. It will consist of a 108MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, a 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto camera with OIS, a 10MP f/4.9 10x telephoto camera with OIS, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. Over on the front, it will pack a 40MP f/2.2 selfie shooter. Additionally, the leak states that the ultra-wide camera on the device will feature a Super Clear Glass lens to help avoid reflections and glare.

Along with the camera hardware, the new leak reveals that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a large 6.8-inch QHD+ display, up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, the leak confirms that it will come with an embedded S Pen. Lastly, the leak states that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in four colorways — Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. While the leak only mentions that the device will feature Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chip, we have reason to believe that it will be available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in some regions.

The leak also gives us a glimpse of the vanilla Galaxy S22 and reveals that it will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X display and a triple camera setup on the back. The device will be available in at least three colorways — Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

What do you think of the camera hardware on the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Do you think the device will secure a spot on the list of the best smartphone cameras next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Galaxy S22 Ultra from Evan Blass