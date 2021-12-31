Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra render confirms yet again that it’s basically a Galaxy Note

We’re getting pretty close to the official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series. The phones will probably arrive in February, but the first renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and even live images have already shown up online. We also caught a glimpse of some press render showcases of the S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra. Now we’re getting our first look at an official product render of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it seems to yet again confirm what we already knew — it’s the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series.

This render, shared by Evan Blass of @evleaks, seems to confirm a lot of what we already knew. There was some initial confusion when it came to OnLeaks’ initial renders over how the camera would be arranged, though that was later cleared up and this confirms that each lens is separate on the back. We can also see the inclusion of an S-Pen, and it seems that it will dock inside of the phone this time around, unlike with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. In that regard, this definitely seems to be a true successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as it would be indistinguishable from an actual Note series device.

The display looks similar to that on the Note 20 Ultra with curved edges on the sides, it has a boxy design just like on the Note series and the camera module is also expected to get a revamp. Additionally, we’re expecting that the S22 Ultra to have a display that’s similar to the one on the S21 Ultra: a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution.

We expect that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the U.S. will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, though other markets across the world including the U.K., EU, and India would typically be expected to get the Exynos 2200 SoC. Some reports still point towards India getting the Snapdragon chip instead of the Exynos one, though. The Exynos 2200 chip might bring some much-needed improvements in the GPU department, and the company is already teasing those improvements on social media.

All speculation aside, we don’t have much longer to wait. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launching at the start of January, and then it’s full speed ahead for the Galaxy S22 series.