The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is essentially a Galaxy Note, minus the Note branding. This spiritual successor of the Galaxy Note comes with a built-in S pen stylus to unlock more features and precise inputs. The included S Pen is more responsive now thanks to lower latency, and it even supports S pen air actions to let you do certain things without touching the screen. It is a fantastic accessory that compliments the Galaxy S22 Ultra very well. But what if you lose or damage the S Pen that came with your unit? Thankfully, you can buy some replacement units on the market very easily. In this article, we're going to take a look at a collection of S Pen options that work with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Let's dive in!

The best S Pen to use with your Galaxy S22 Ultra is the one included with the phone or an official replacement unit. Other options may not support all the S Pen functions, so keep that in mind.

S Pen Pro Samsung S Pen Pro Premium Pick The Samsung S Pen Pro is the best alternative stylus you can buy for the Galaxy S22 Ultra as it supports all the S Pen functions too. It works with multiple Samsung devices, but you'll have to carry it separately. See at Amazon See at Samsung

VIESUP S Pen Stylus The VIESUP S Pen stylus is a relatively cheaper alternative to the official S Pen accessory. This one, however, doesn't come with Bluetooth which means it won't support any of the S Pen software features including air action. But if you only want a normal stylus for touch functions, then this will get the job done. See at Amazon

Pop one S Pen stylus Best Value If you want something cheaper than you can even consider the S Pen alternative from Pop-Out. Not only do you get two units in each pack, but you also get additional tips along with a tool to remove them. This one doesn't support Bluetooth either so it won't support any of the S Pen software features including air actions. See at Amazon

You may find a lot of other S Pen alternatives on the market, but these are the ones we recommend picking up in case you don't want to buy the official replacement unit of the one included with your phone. The S Pen Pro is a fantastic option that also works with other Samsung devices, but it's the most expensive option out there right now. Cheaper alternatives from third-party manufacturers will also work on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but only for writing. Similarly, the S Pen from the Galaxy Note series and Galaxy Tab will also work on the Galaxy S22 Ultra for writing and other touch functions. If you want to use all the extra features, including air gestures, then you'll have to pick up either the official replacement unit or the Pro model. We'll leave a link to buy the official replacement unit below, so be sure to check it out too.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra replacement S Pen Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S Pen If you have lost or damaged the S Pen included with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can buy this as a replacement unit. It's also available in four different colors, so be sure to pick the one you like. See at Samsung

So which S Pen styluswill youo buy for your Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. Also, if you're yet to purchase this phone or if you're planning to pick up one as a holiday gift for someone, then be sure to stop by our collection of the best Galaxy S22 deals to save some money.