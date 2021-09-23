Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note

Much has been said about Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup. The Galaxy Note series faces an existential crisis within Samsung’s current portfolio of smartphones, overshadowed by S Pen-supported phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung has not released a “Galaxy Note 21” yet even though a refresh is due, and a lot of customers are awaiting a true Galaxy Note. While it remains to be seen if we will get another phone with the “Note” badging, leaks and rumors point towards the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra being a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note.

Many called the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the spiritual successors to the Galaxy Note, but both the devices lacked a key characteristic of what made the Note a Note: S Pen garages. S Pen support indeed already exists, but users have to make a conscious effort into carrying the S Pen along as an addon. Samsung has case solutions to better integrate the S Pen with the phone, but those cases are not perfect implementations. The S Pen consequently appears as an afterthought, rather than an integral part of the product experience.

According to early rumors, notably from Ice Universe on their Weibo, Samsung could be aiming to have the Galaxy S Ultra devices take on the Note crown in a much better way. This leak suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could have an integrated S Pen garage, just like how the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and other previous Notes have had.

This change would also affect the device in some other ways. The aspect ratio of the display is expected to be 19.3:9 for the Galaxy S22 series/Ultra. The battery is said to be 5,000 mAh in capacity, but we reckon this will be the case only for the Ultra and not the Plus and regular variants.

Another leak, coming from GalaxyClub.nl, has pointed out the colors we can expect to see from Samsung for the next flagship series. According to this leak, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus could come in White, Black, Rose Gold, and Green colors. For the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the leak suggests we will be seeing the device in a Dark Red in addition to more classic White and Black colors.

Keep in mind that we’re still about 5-6 months away from an S series launch. Hardware plans do get locked down by this time. But if the Apple Watch 7 saga has taught us anything is that leaks are still leaks, and you should treat them as such. Nothing is official until it is official. But we’re excited to see what Samsung has in store for us after a successful flagship and foldable release.