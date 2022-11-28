Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $850.62 $1199.99 Save $349.37 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is simply the most complete Android smartphone on the market, offering the best screen, the most versatile camera system, the best SoC in Android, and a stylus. $850.62 at Amazon

We've seen the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra get a very deep discount during Black Friday, now the handset is being discounted, even more, falling to a historic low for a new Cyber Monday deal. The Galaxy S22 Ultra can now be purchased for just $850, which is $350 below its retail price. But if you want to pick one up, make it fast because, at this price, it might sell out.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best handsets that Samsung offers. It features a beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has an impressive quad camera setup, with a 108MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto, a 10MP periscope telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also has a 40MP front-facing camera so that it can take amazing selfies.

In addition to all of the above, it has a large 5,000mAh battery that is meant to last all day but can be charged quickly if needed. One of the more unique points about the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that it offers stylus support. You can use the stylus to take notes on the fly without turning the screen on, draw some art, or just make notations on existing images or screenshots.

While this smartphone might have come out at the beginning of the year, it is still one of the best Samsung handsets out right now. So if you're interested in upgrading or getting your hand on a great Android smartphone, be sure to pick one up while the deal lasts. The promotion is available for the Phantom Black model, but some of the other color variants are in the same price range.