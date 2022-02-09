Samsung Galaxy S22 Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Samsung has finally revealed its long-awaited Galaxy S22 lineup — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These three flagship phones have a lot in common, but each of them is aimed at a different category of users. The Galaxy S22 comes in four vibrant colors to choose from — Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold — and starts at $799. It’s the most affordable out of the new lineup and packs a decent punch for its price. If you are wondering what content is included in its box, we can answer that. Let’s unpack it together!

The Samsung Galaxy S22’s box includes the following content:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (in the color you’ve chosen)

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

Yes, that’s all. Phone manufacturers have slowly been including fewer and fewer items in their boxes. They state that it’s to reduce waste and take better care of the environment. First, they started removing earbuds from boxes, then charging adapters followed. It’s yet to be seen whether they’ll eventually stop including cables as well.

If you have already bought this device or plan on buying one, you may want to consider buying a case for the Galaxy S22 to protect it. Scratches and cracks will only ruin its premium look and feel — and no flagship device should have to go through that. If you still haven’t purchased one yet, we have compiled for you a list of the best Galaxy S22 deals out there.

This phone comes with a 10MP front camera, a 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and three rear cameras. It runs the latest OneUI 4.1 and supports 5G mobile data connectivity. It’s the best phone to buy out of the three if you’re on a limited budget.

Will you be buying the Samsung Galaxy S22? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.