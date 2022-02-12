Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series waterproof?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is finally over and we got three new smartphones as a part of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series. We’re looking at the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, all three phones marking their spots in the premium smartphone category in 2022. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 hands-on and the Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on if you’re interested to know what we make of these new phones after using them for a while. The new Galaxy S22 phones are all packed with plenty of great features but there’s one thing that a lot of people are wondering about — is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series waterproof? What kind of IP rating do these new phones have?

Is Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra all have an official IP68-rating for dust and water resistance. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering all the Galaxy S21 series phones from last year came with an IP68 dust and water resistance too. It is, however, worth pointing out that the new Galaxy S22 series devices are only water-resistant, not waterproof. Here’s what it means.

What does the IP68 rating for the Galaxy S22 mean?

IP rating, in case you don’t know, stands for Ingress Protection. In layman terms, IP ratings will tell you how good that particular device is at stopping dust and water from getting inside it. The third character (or the first digit after characters I and P) tells you how good the device is at protecting against small solid particles including dust, sand, and more. This has a maximum rating of 6, with 0 meaning no protection at all and 6 indicating completely dust-tight. In some cases, you’ll also see X here, which essentially means the device hasn’t been tested for it yet.

Similarly, the last digit denotes the liquid or water resistance rating. This has a maximum rating of 8 which means the device can be submerged in water for 30 minutes, at 1.5m depth. It’s safe to say that IP68 is the highest IP rating for both dust and water resistance. This also means the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices all have the best IP rating out there.

Being waterproof, on the other hand, means these phones would be sealed and impervious to water. So, they’re not completely waterproof, just water-resistant. You can go swimming with your new Galaxy S22 series phone or even take it underwater up to 1.5m deep, but we would advise against submerging it in saltwater or ionized water. So don’t take it to the beach for a swim.

