June 2022 patches start rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 2

As it’s been doing for the past several months, Samsung has released new monthly security patches way ahead of Google’s official schedule. After servicing the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy S21 series, the South Korean giant has now started rolling out the June 2022 security patches to the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Galaxy S22 series

According to reports on our forums, Samsung has begun seeding a new software update to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which brings June 2022 security patches. The update is meant for the global Snapdragon variant and has firmware version S90xEXXU2AVEH.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Besides the security patches and bug fixes, the update also bumps the underlying Linux kernel version from 5.10.43 to 5.10.81. For now, the release has only gone live in the United Arab Emirates, but we can expect Samsung to expand it to more regions soon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the entry flagship for 2022, bringing over top of the line performance and camera capabilities in a form that fits many pockets and budgets. Buy from Samsung.com

Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also picking up June 2022 patches with a new update. The OTA is currently rolling out in South Korea, and it comes with a software version F916NKSU1FVE9 (F916NTBU1FVE9 for the KOO variant).

After installing this update, owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can finally utilize the “Smart Widgets” feature of One UI 4.1. These are specialized widgets that are stackable and can house several widgets at once.

If you own a Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Z Fold 2 and reside in the regions mentioned above, look out for the OTA notification in the coming days. You can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software update and clicking on the Download & Install button.

As always, the updates are rolling out in batches. With that said, if you are no stranger to PC-based flashing, you can skip the waiting queue. To do so, grab the latest release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: XDA Forums, Samsung Korea Community