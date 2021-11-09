Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything we know so far about the flagship series, along with XDA’s Wishlist!

Samsung’s flagship ‘S’ series is one of the most popular premium phones across the globe. The smartphone giant packs all the latest advancements in technology into the ‘S’ series including the latest chip, the best cameras, the brightest display, etc. The Galaxy S21 Ultra from earlier this year tops our list of the best smartphones you can buy. This is because the overall package that it provides would please a very large number of average users. The younger siblings — the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus were also decent offerings at their respective price ranges. As we get closer to 2022, leaks and rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series are surfacing online. As usual, these leaks give us an idea about what to expect from Samsung’s upcoming flagships. Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy S22 so far, along with our own wishlist for what we would like to see on the brand new flagship for 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Price and Release Date

Samsung generally is one of the first in the business to unveil its flagship smartphones at the beginning of the year. This year’s Galaxy S21 series was announced in the last week of January 2021 with pre-orders starting soon after. Continuing this tradition, we’re expecting Samsung to officially announce the Galaxy S22 series in either the latter half of January or early February 2022. Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech claims that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on 8 February 2022 to launch the Galaxy S22 lineup. Jon also says that pre-orders for the phone will begin the same day with availability from 18 February.

As for the price of the phones in the Galaxy S22 series, we haven’t encountered any information as of yet but we’re expecting Samsung to retain the same prices as the Galaxy S21 series. This means that the standard Galaxy S22 might start at $799 followed by the Galaxy S22 Plus at $999 and the big boy Galaxy S22 Ultra at $1,199. Note that these are just the speculated but expected prices going by the present leaks of the phone so far. If Samsung decides to add a bunch of new features and improve multiple aspects of the devices, you can expect the prices to go up.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Variants: Regular, Plus, and Ultra

Just like Samsung has been doing for the past couple of years, we’re expecting three new devices in the Galaxy S22 lineup — Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The standard Galaxy S22 would be the base model with the most affordable price tag. The Galaxy S21 was essentially a toned-down version of the Ultra with a smaller, lower-resolution display, a plastic back, inferior cameras, and a smaller battery. The Galaxy S21 Plus bumped up the size of the display and the battery but still wasn’t as beefy as the Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was the do-it-all, top-of-the-line phone with the best specs and features.

We’re expecting the same hierarchy to continue with the Galaxy S22 series as well. The standard Galaxy S22 is also expected to have a flagship SoC but in a smaller footprint. The S22 Plus might have a slightly larger display with improved cameras. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the phone to get if you want the best, cutting-edge technology on your phone. It’s the phone that would have the best display, the biggest battery, and the most versatile set of cameras in the S22 series, and not to mention the S Pen support as well as added features on that end.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Design and Display

S22

Let’s begin with the standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus first. We have leaked renders of both phones suggesting that the design is very similar to that of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. The camera bump, especially, looks identical to the S21 series along with a similar-looking chassis. The Galaxy S22 will be the smallest phone in the lineup with expected dimensions of 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm.

Earlier, Ice Universe had suggested that the Galaxy S22 will have a smaller footprint compared to the S21 which seems to be true going by the leaked renders. The Galaxy S22 is rumored to have a 6.06-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch screen on the Galaxy S21. This is surely going to make small phone enthusiasts happy. The renders also make it seem like the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have a uniform bezel going around the display but we’ll know if this is true only after seeing the actual device.

S22 Plus

The Galaxy S22 Plus is, of course, larger than the S22 but also retains the same design as the S21. Leaks indicate that the Galaxy S22 Plus is going to have dimensions of 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm. There are no particulars about the display size yet but given that the S21 Plus had a 6.7-inch display, it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy S22 Plus would also have a display that’s sized similarly. Speaking of displays, both the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus should ideally get a 120Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy S22 is also expected to retain a polycarbonate back while the S22 Plus should get a glass back.

S22 Ultra

Moving to the biggest and the best phone in the series — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — we recently got a glimpse of the device thanks to Jon Prosser once again. What’s being touted as real-life images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra show the device in a few possible angles giving us a great deal of information about the device, at least in terms of what to expect from the outside. The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is quite reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — the last phone in the Note series that has now practically ceased to exist.

The reason it has ceased to exist is that just as we all expected, the real-life images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra show an S Pen slot (rejoice, Note fans!). The Galaxy S21 Ultra had support for the S Pen but did not have a silo to store it in the phone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to change that, making it the spiritual and actual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The display also looks similar to that on the Note 20 Ultra with curved edges on the sides. The phone also looks like it has a boxy design similar to the Note series. The camera module is also expected to get a revamp with individual lenses sticking out of the back instead of a separate camera bump or platform like on the S21 Ultra. We’re expecting the S22 Ultra to have a display that’s similar to the one on the S21 Ultra: a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S22: SoC, Cameras, and Battery

The S22 series is going to be Samsung’s flagship lineup for 2022 so there’s no doubt that the phones will have the latest SoC under the hood. We expect the phones in the US would get Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip which is expected to be the Snapdragon 898. Other markets across the world including the UK, EU, and India would get the Exynos 2200 SoC. Initially, there were rumors of the Galaxy S22 series launching with the Snapdragon 898 globally but it seems highly unlikely considering the global chip shortage and the volumes expected in the series. The Exynos 2200 chip might bring some much-needed improvements in the GPU department going by rumors.

Here’s the rumored configuration of the Exynos 2200 as per Ice Universe –

CPU: 1 x Cortex-X2 2.9GHz + 3 x 2.8GHz + 4 x 2.2GHz

GPU: AMD GPU 1250MHz

As we saw earlier, the camera modules on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus remain largely unchanged, at least in the leaked renders. The camera hardware, though, is expected to change. Both the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus come with a 12MP primary camera which according to Ice Universe is going to be updated to Samsung’s new 50MP GN5 sensor on the S22 series. We’ve seen Samsung’s GN1 sensor used on several flagship phones this year and the performance of the sensor has been great. In fact, we would say the 50MP GN1 is probably even better than the 108MP primary camera used on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Speaking of the Ultra, the S22 Ultra might continue to feature a 108MP primary camera. The S22 and S22 Plus should ideally get ultra-wide and telephoto cameras while the S22 Ultra might retain the same periscope camera from the S21 Ultra.

In the design department above, we mentioned that the Galaxy S22 is expected to have a smaller chassis and display which means we’re also expecting a smaller battery. As per rumors, the vanilla Galaxy S22 might have a 3700mAh battery, 300mAh lower than the cell on the S21. There’s no information about the battery capacities on the S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra but they should ideally be more or less similar to their S21 counterparts. Finally, some rumors suggest that the S22 Ultra might support fast charging up to 45W which was for some reason capped at 25W on the S21 Ultra.

XDA’s Wishlist for the Samsung Galaxy S22

Having used the Galaxy S21 series of phones, there are a few things we hope Samsung addresses or includes in the upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup. In our opinion, these inclusions are what would make the Galaxy S22 series, especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra THE flagship to buy!

A Glass back on the standard Galaxy S22

Yes, the standard Galaxy S22 is going to be considerably more affordable than the S22 Ultra. However, at an expected starting price of about $800, it’s certainly not cheap. The Galaxy S21 came with a plastic back which wasn’t a big deal to some people. However, a glass back feels more premium which is what you expect from a phone that costs almost a thousand bucks with taxes.

Better Ultra-wide Cameras

Several phones from the BBK group this year, namely the OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+ have much better ultra-wide cameras compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. They’re sharper thanks to a larger 48MP sensor and they’re also more color accurate with better parity between the different lenses. Hopefully, Samsung can take a page out of BBK’s book and implement a better ultra-wide camera on the Galaxy S22 series.

Improved Graphics Performance on Exynos 2200

The Galaxy S22 is going to be sold with two different SoCs depending on your region. The US is expected to get the Snapdragon 898 while the rest of the world would get the Exynos 2200. Traditionally, the chips from Qualcomm have always had an upper hand in terms of both performance and efficiency. While the efficiency bit was addressed with the Exynos 2100 on the S21 series, the performance, especially while playing high-end games still remains to be the Achilles’ heel of Samsung’s in-house chips. With AMD expected to design the GPU for the Exynos 2200, hopefully, we’ll be able to see an improvement in terms of performance on the Galaxy S22 series.

50MP Primary Camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Before you call me out for wanting a lower-resolution sensor than what Samsung already uses, here me out. The 50MP GN1 sensor used on several phones including the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Vivo X70 Pro+ arguably performs better than the 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The 50MP sensor also ensures a good amount of bokeh without a lot of fringing — an issue that’s present on the 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. With the S22 and S22 Plus rumored to come with 50MP cameras, we’re hoping Samsung would give the same treatment to the S22 Ultra but it seems unlikely since the 108MP camera gives them a big marketing advantage.

Ultra-fast Charging

Brands have been including fast charging tech on their smartphones that can achieve a power output of upwards of 65W, 100W, and even 120W. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could only charge at a measly 25W. We’re hearing that the S22 Ultra might support 45W fast-charging which is still lesser than what the competition offers.

This is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup so far, along with a few things we would like to see Samsung include. The Galaxy S22 might just be the compact phone that some users have been asking for the Android side of things to rival the iPhone 13 mini. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is looking like the perfect upgrade for all the Note fans out there who were missing the S Pen along with a slot to store it inside the phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was almost perfect with a few negligible shortcomings. If Samsung manages to improve upon the already fantastic package, it would be right on its way to becoming the best flagship for 2022.

What do you think about the Galaxy S22 series so far? Do you have anything to add to the wishlist? Let us know in the comments below!