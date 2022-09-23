Samsung’s Galaxy S23 passes through certification with 25W fast charging

It’s easy to get excited heading into fall as we arrive at one of the busiest times of the year when it comes to consumer technology, with a variety of companies holding events showcasing the best of what they have to offer. But when it comes to leaks, it’s never too early to start, and it looks like we are getting a small tidbit of information today with regard to the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S23. Apparently, the device has passed through network certification, and it appears that the phone is being tested with and could still rely on 25W fast charging.

While a 25W charging speed isn’t necessarily a bad thing, many manufacturers producing Android smartphones have long moved on from sub-30W charging speeds. They have opted for higher charging speeds, especially when it comes to the high-tier line of products. Although there is no right or wrong in this scenario, customers have come to expect faster-charging times, which means their devices spend less time on the charger and more time in their hands. While charging speeds can range depending on the company, some have pushed above the 100W mark, which can effectively charge a phone from zero to full in around 20 minutes. Of course, this isn’t the norm, and others will take a more modest approach, offering charging speeds that hover anywhere between 30W to 80W.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Now, one thing to note, the 25W charging speed found in the certification is just for the Galaxy S23. There is always the chance that the higher-end model in the line will offer improved charging speeds. Currently, the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra support 45-watt fast charging. Let’s hope that Samsung doesn’t opt to match the same charging speed and will instead push things a little further next year. As far as other details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 line, there is a good chance that the new line will arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

In previous years, Samsung opted to split its inventory, with some units utilizing Samsung’s own Exynos processor while others were outfitted with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC. Many criticized this process, especially as benchmarks found that Qualcomm’s offerings were superior to Samsung’s Exynos. That’s not even diving into the overheating and throttling issues. Naturally, we have quite a bit of time until the Galaxy S23 reveal, which is expected to occur sometime during the first part of 2023.

Source: Ice universe (Twitter)