It's hard enough for one company to make one great smartphone, but Samsung manages to produce a few each year that top numerous best-of lists, including our own. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+ are some of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now, but that doesn't mean they are perfect. Particularly it looks like the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 are experiencing some issues when it comes to close-up photos, but it looks like Samsung is ready to bring some improvements with an update that will correct the photo blurring issues when taking photos of objects up close.

The folks at Android Police have discovered a Samsung community post that speaks on this issue and how it's going to be fixed with a future update. According to the post, using machine translation, it states that if you are the owner of a Galaxy S23+ or S23, you might have noticed that the camera tends to blur the image when taking a close-up shot. This is caused by the wide-angle camera on the rear, which has a bright aperture. While this is great in low-light scenarios, apparently, it causes the blurring issue when taking photos of subjects up close.

In the post, Samsung states that it will make changes in the future and will fix this issue. It doesn't state when, but there is the possibility it will arrive sooner than we think, with the news outlet reporting that it could arrive sometime in June with a planned camera up for Galaxy S23 series phones. Of course, if you're struggling with this issue, Samsung does have some tips, like encouraging users to take photos from farther away and also shooting photos vertically instead. Of course, these are just temporary workarounds for now, so if you're looking to get a solid fix, you're unfortunately just going to have to wait.