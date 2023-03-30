Although it's still very early, Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is already dominating a lot of lists, becoming the current favorites to becoming the best Android smartphones of 2023. While they are all wonderful handsets, they aren't perfect, and it looks like Samsung is already bringing improvements to the line, with a new update that puts a lot of focus on bringing enhancements to the cameras.

Samsung has released the full details of the update through its forums, with the update coming in as firmware version S91xNKSU1AWC8, and quite a large file size at 922.88MB. While this major update has been released to Samsung Galaxy S23 series users, here's the bit of bad news, because currently, it's only available to those in South Korea. While this should roll out to other regions in the future, Samsung has not stated when, but SamMobile is speculating that it will arrive next month.

As far as what kinds of changes you'll find in the latest update, there are a ton, with most of them, focusing on improving the camera. Samsung's finally removed a restriction that wouldn't allow you to take a picture if autofocus wasn't locked into the subject. Not only did this lead to a slight delay when pressing the shutter, it also didn't allow users to capture the moment how they wanted. That issue has now been fixed, with users being able to freely take photos how they want, regardless if subjects are in focus. Of course, if you want to keep the previous setting so that autofocus has to engage prior to taking a photo, you will still have that option.

Samsung is also bringing some more sharpening to its camera software, and while you might be groaning under your breath, this tweak could be useful in different scenarios. In addition, a new warning message will now pop up when there isn't enough adequate light when shooting photos. There's also been some improvements made to the algorithm that prevents banding in the sky when taking photos in lighting that isn't the best. Furthermore, you can expect improved image stabilization when shooting 1080p 60 frames per second video.

The new update also addresses an issue where a green line would show up on the left side of the display when using the camera. This is just a few things Samsung has fixed with this latest update. If you want to check out the full notes, you can see them below through machine translation.

1. A function has been added to the gallery so that you can immediately delete photos that are being processed immediately after taking them with the camera. 2. For faster photo taking, the AF concept has been changed so that when the user presses the shooting button, the user can take a photo even when the focus is not completely set. However, if you want to shoot after completing Focus as before, please change the settings in the latest Camera Assistant. ※ Camera Assistant > Prioritize focus over speed (focus priority) On 3. Improved sharpness/flicker and added notice when shooting Ultrawide in low light indoors after setting Camera Video Mode > Super Steady On. ※ "To take a good Super Steady photo, I need more light." 4. Fixed a phenomenon where a green line was displayed on the left side intermittently when shooting in the rear photo mode. 5. Improved image stabilization when shooting with FHD60 after setting Auto FPS Off in rear video. 6. Improved line-shaped banding noise in the sky in mid-low light when shooting high-pixel in low-mid light. Optimized overall sharpness for high-pixel shooting and improved intermittent blurring through OIS stabilization. 7. Fixed a malfunction when shooting after Night Off in low light after selecting Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority in Camera Assistant. ※ Camera Assistant > Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority, then Camera > Night Off or Scene Optimizer Off 8. Fixed an issue where face recognition could not be recognized intermittently after ending a 3rd party video call. 9. Stability has been improved for camera movements introduced through other routes. read more

Source: Samsung

Via: SamMobile