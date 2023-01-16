We are just a couple of weeks away from the official launch of Samsung's Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Details were pretty quiet this month, but after the official announcement of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, the flood gates were opened, as we've seen numerous leaks, and even one showing off the entire Galaxy S23 lineup ahead of its launch. Now, we're getting to see some of the accessories that will be launched alongside the smartphones like leather and silicone cases, and Samsung's S-View Flip Cover.

The leak comes from WinFuture, who has been known in the past to dig up official renders of products and accessories well ahead of a product's release. So it comes as no surprise that the news outlet has managed to uncover a massive amount of cases for the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones. While we can see more standard options for the Galaxy S23, along with the Galaxy S23+, you also get to take an early peek at the more unique S-View Flip Cover that the company has offered for a few years now. As far as materials go, you're getting leather and silicone.

The outlet reports that when the devices are inserted to a case, it should sit flush on a table thanks to the reduced camera bumps. While we do have a few weeks to wait until an official announcement, Samsung did recently announce that it will create Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world that will showcase its upcoming products. So if you're looking to get some time with the announced products ahead of its release, you'll want to check to see if there is a Galaxy Experience Space near you. Those that are looking to purchase a Galaxy S23 smartphone, you'll want to start the reservation process, as it can get you a $100 credit towards your purchase. The

Source: WinFuture