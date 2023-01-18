We are still a couple of weeks out from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event but new details reveal how the firm will use custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1, where it is expected to reveal devices that will push innovation. While the company has been pretty quiet about what's to come, various leaks have given us an idea of what to expect, like new Galaxy S23 series smartphones, and possible new Galaxy Book laptops. But it looks like Samsung could have an ace up its sleeve, as a new report states that its handsets will pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The news comes from the folks at 9to5Google, who have reportedly seen documentation, and that these custom chips will be referred to as "Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy." As to what's different, the news outlet shared that these chips will arrive with a prime core that is clocked a bit higher than the standard variant, coming in at 3.36GHz. For comparison, the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a prime core clocked at 3.19GHz.

While documentation referred to the chip as "Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy," it's uncertain whether this branding will be used for its Galaxy S23 devices during the event or in its marketing material. Although we are still a couple of weeks away, we have yet to hear details directly from Samsung. But we have seen leaked specifications for the upcoming smartphones. While the phones could be powerhouses, there are also reports circulating that the handsets could be priced higher this year.

So, if you're looking to purchase any of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series devices, you'll want to put in your reservation ahead of the event in order to receive a credit worth up to $100. This credit can be put toward your future purchase for devices launched during Galaxy Unpacked. The event will take place on February 1 with Samsung Galaxy Experience Spaces set to launch worldwide following to give users an immersive experience with the announced devices.

Source: 9to5Google