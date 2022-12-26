According to recent reports, Samsung is going to unveil its latest flagship Galaxy smartphones sometime in February 2023. With just a couple of months away until the launch of the Galaxy S23 series handsets, we are getting more unofficial information about the phones like its design and signature colors. While being able to see the design and colors of the upcoming devices is certainly exciting, getting some capacity or performance numbers of its internal components is just as tantalizing. Now, we're getting news of how bright the displays could be when they arrive, along with battery capacities and possible performance improvements of the devices.

Like any information that doesn't come directly from the manufacturer, these figures should be taken in with caution, as it could be outdated information or just flat out inaccurate. According to Ahmed Qwaider, who has a relatively large following on Twitter and frequently shares details about upcoming and current mobile products, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will arrive with a display that supports up to 1750 nits of brightness, making it easier for the display to compete under the brightest conditions. Furthermore, he goes on to share that the handset will arrive with a 5,000mah battery, a quad camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera. In addition, the S23 Ultra will come in a cream color variant.

Qwaider goes on to share that the whole Galaxy S23 series will have better cooling when compared to previous models, offering better performance when used over long periods and especially during heavy use like gaming. When it comes to the battery on the Galaxy S23, it will reportedly arrive with 3900mAh unit with charging speeds up to 25W. The Galaxy S23 Plus will reportedly have a 4700mAh battery and will be able to charge as fast as 45W.

Of course, rumors and specifications start popping out of the woodwork as we get closer to a new phones unveiling, so it's always good to just temper expectations with this kind of information, especially since it can be old or inaccurate. But for the most part, it seems reasonable that Samsung would try and improve the display, battery and performance of its devices, we'll just have to see if these number presented today will be accurate.

Source: Ahmed Qwaider (Twitter)

Via: SamMobile